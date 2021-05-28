Competing in the Class 4 Section 3 meet Saturday in Camdenton, Union and Pacific combined to secure 19 spots in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 4 Championships.
Union has 15 qualifiers, and Pacific has four for Friday’s Class 4 state meet, which will run Friday at Jefferson City High School.
“Our team really stepped up and performed to the best of their ability this past Saturday in Camdenton,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “All of our handoffs were on, and technique was there in our field events. We qualified several teams and individuals who were right on the border or had outside chances. They just stepped up and competed, and we could not have asked for more from them. Our athletes are on top of their game, and we just have to keep performing at this Friday’s meet.”
In the sectional girls standings, Union scored 78 points to place third behind Marshfield (93) and Rolla (87).
Rounding out the top five were Nevada (62) and Carl Junction (60).
Pacific scored 14 points to place 16th.
“This has been a good season with many girls new to the Pacific team,” Pacific Coach Justin Perriguey said. “With the experience they gained this year, I expect they will be even better in future seasons.”
On the boys side, Union ended with 53 points to end sixth.
Webb City won the boys meet with 120 points. Willard was second at 106, and host Camdenton scored 93 points. Rolla (81) and Bolivar (78) rounded out the top five.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to this Friday’s Class 4 MSHSAA Championships at Jefferson City High School.
Champions
• Union senior Jaiden Powell captured the girls discus title at 34.15 meters (112-0 feet), winning by over 2 meters.
• Union junior Ella Coppinger cleared 1.57 meters (5-1.75) to win the girls high jump.
• Union junior Elias Neely was the champion in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.28.
“Elias Neely had a big day with a PR in the 400 and anchored our 1,600 relay to earn second,” Meiners said. “He pushed through the heat and a minor injury to compete at a high level. He has really grown throughout this season to be a real threat in the 400 at the state level.”
Second place
• Union sophomore Kirsten Bockhorst landed at 5.26 meters (17-3.25) to end second in the girls long jump.
• Union’s boys 1,600-meter relay team of senior Diego Orozco, sophomore Hayden Burke, senior Luke Smith and Neely was second in 3:31.02.
• Coppinger finished second in the girls 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 47.95.
• The Union girls 3,200-meter relay team of freshman Kelsey Brake, junior Anna Brakefield, senior Jessi Clark and Coppinger finished second in 10:23.05.
Third place
• Union junior Natalie Miner cleared 3.12 meters (10-2.75) to finish third in the girls pole vault. Bolivar’s Shaylee Goodman also cleared the same height, but Miner got the higher spot on misses.
“Natalie Miner had a big PR against some great competition to earn third,” Meiners said. “She is now only 0.25 inches from the school record in the pole vault. She has had some big improvements this season as a vaulter, and she just keeps improving her technique. We are excited to see what she can do Friday.”
• Pacific junior Alexis Lay earned third place in the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.37.
“Lexi Lay was the sole state qualifier for the Pacific girls,” Perriguey said. “She qualified in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Lexi broke the Pacific school record in the 100 hurdles at the sectional meet. She is an incredibly hardworking young lady, and we are excited for the state meet.”
• Pacific junior Vincent Hoffman was third in the boys 400-meter dash in 52.62.
“Vinny has worked hard to be in this position,” Pacific Coach Steve Musial said. “I am so proud this work paid off.”
Fourth place
• Union’s girls 1,600-meter relay team of Bockhorst, sophomore Kelsey Brake, junior Emma Tucker and Coppinger placed fourth with a time of 4:19.8.
• Brake ended fourth in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.27. Just 0.3 of a second separated second through fifth.
• The Union boys 400-meter relay team of Burke, Smith, junior Ryan Ewald and junior Daniel Thwing ended fourth in a time of 44.63.
• Union’s boys 800-meter relay team of Burke, sophomore Evan Swoboda, Smith and Thwing ended fourth in 1:33.03.
• Thwing placed fourth in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.21.
• Pacific freshman Sach Wolf qualified for the state meet in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.66.
“This was Sach’s second week back from injury and is starting to look to form,” Musial said.
• Union’s boys 3,200-meter relay team placed fourth in 8:18.77. Running were junior Gabe Hoekel, sophomore Bryson Pickard, senior Dominick Beine and sophomore Will Herbst.
“Our 3,200 boys really pulled it together and ran their best by far all year,” Meiners said. “Each relay split was under 2:05, which is phenomenal for this group of guys. They are competitors at heart, and they have a good chance of earning all-state honors if they pull out similar performances on Friday.”
• Union’s Brakefield was fourth in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:02.12.
• Pacific’s Lay was fourth in the 300-meter low hurdles in 48.07.
“We have a couple who are going to have very busy days at the state meet,” Meiners said. “Daniel Thwing is in three events, and Ella Coppinger is in four events. Ella was the sectional champion in the high jump, and if she performs like she has been, she should be in the top five at the state championships in both the high jump and 300 hurdles.”
Finished season
• Union’s Powell missed advancing in the discus by 0.19 of a meter. She threw a best distance of 10.54 meters (34-7). Fourth place was Carl Junction’s Hannah Lee at 10.73 meters.
• Thwing just missed advancing in the boys 200-meter dash, placing fifth in a time of 23.21.
• Union’s Herbst finished fifth in the boys 800-meter run in 2:07.49. Pacific junior Collin Haley was sixth in 2:09.29.
• Union’s Ewald placed fifth in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a time of 42.58.
• Union’s girls foursome of Miner, senior Emma Rinne, sophomore Brianna Keiser and junior Sophie Eagan finished sixth in the 400-meter relay in 52.57.
• Brakefield was sixth in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:47.63.
• Lay placed seventh in the girls long jump at 4.81 meters (15-9.5).
• Pacific junior Warren Fiedler ended his season in the pole vault with seventh place. He cleared 3.82 meters (12-6.25).
• Union’s Beine was seventh in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:42.44. Hoekel was eighth in 5:07.52.
• Union’s Bockhorst placed eighth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.18.
• Pacific’s girls 400-meter relay team of Ilexia Wallace, Liberty Blackburn, Emma Parry and Aaliyah Haddox ended eighth in 52.81.
• Union’s Rinne was seventh in the girls 100-meter high hurdles in a time of 17.14.
• Union’s Neely didn’t clear a height in the boys high jump.