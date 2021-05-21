Capitalizing on a home venue advantage, the Union track Lady ’Cats secured the Class 4 District 5 girls track title Saturday at Stierberger Stadium.
“We are taking more people to sectionals than we have any other year that I have been coaching here at Union, so I consider that a big success,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “It was also the first time in seven years that the girls took home the district title. All the athletes really stepped up, and I am proud of their accomplishments.”
Union scored 127 points to win a close three-school fight for the top award in the meet. Marshfield placed second at 124.5 points, and Rolla was third at 122 points.
Rounding out the top five were Camdenton (94) and Helias (86). Sullivan ended sixth at 68 points, and Pacific placed seventh with 50 points. Rounding out the field were Tolton Catholic (44.5) and Fulton (20).
On the boys side, Union was the top area finisher, claiming fifth at 102 points. Sullivan was sixth at 63 points, and Pacific (38) and Tolton Catholic (23) rounded out the field.
Camdenton won the title at 145 points, four in front of Rolla. Marshfield and Helias tied for third with 105 points apiece.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the sectional meet, which runs next Saturday at Camdenton High School. The District 5 qualifiers will compete against the District 6 qualifiers with the top four finishers moving to the MSHSAA state meet at Jefferson City High School Friday, May 28.
Union qualified for the sectional meet in 14 girls and 12 boys events.
“Every event that I thought we had a chance in qualifying athletes came through, including a few more,” Meiners said. “I especially was impressed with the athletes who pushed against their odds and ended up qualifying, even if they weren’t seeded in the top four. Those athletes include Elias Neely in the high jump and Gabe Hoekel and Dominick Beine in the 1600-meter run. Those three have a true competitive spirit, and it was truly awesome to watch them succeed in doing their best. They have all had such phenomenal seasons, and we hope to keep going.”
Pacific advanced in four girls and four boys events.
“I was very pleased with our performance on Saturday,” Pacific boys Coach Steve Musial said.
Champions
• Union junior Ella Coppinger captured the title in the girls 300-meter low hurdles in 47.81.
• Union’s girls 3,200-meter relay team of freshman Kelsey Brake, sophomore Anna Brakefield, senior Jessi Clark and Coppinger won with a time of 10:13.88, just over 10 seconds in front of Camdenton.
• Coppinger won the girls high jump, clearing 1.51 meters (4-11.5).
• Union senior Jaiden Powell won the girls shot put with a top throw of 10.69 meters (35-1).
• Powell doubled up, winning the discus with a top throw of 34.26 (112-5).
• Union junior Neely won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.78.
Second-place finishers
• Pacific freshman Alexis Lay was the runner-up in the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.97.
• Union girls 400-meter relay team of junior Natalie Miner, senior Emma Rinne, Bri Keiser and junior Sophie Eagan was the runner-up in 53.23.
• Union’s 1,600-meter girls relay team of Sophomore Kirsten Bockhorst, Brake, Clark and Coppinger was second in 4:19.61.
“We also had some adversity in some of the girls events with two athletes getting quarantined from after-school activities only three days before the district meet,” Meiners said. “We had to replace those athletes with alternates in the 400 relay and 1,600 relay. Both Bri Keiser and Jessi Clark stepped up to fill those spots, and they both did exactly what they needed to do to get those teams through. They are such great teammates and competitors.”
• Lay also placed second in the girls long jump with a top leap of 4.92 meters (16-1.75).
• Pacific junior Vincent Hoffman was the runner-up in the boys 400-meter dash in 52.22, a personal record.
• Union senior Dominick Beine claimed second in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:10.18.
• Union junior Ryan Ewald was the runner-up in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 42.59.
• Union’s boys 400-meter relay team of sophomore Hayden Burke, senior Luke Smith, Ewald and junior Daniel Thwing ended second with a time of 45.13.
• The Union boys 3,200-meter relay team of junior Gabe Hoekel, sophomore Bryson Pickard, Beine and sophomore Will Herbst ended second in 8:31.65.
Third-place finishers
• Bockhorst of Union ran a time of 1:02.17 to place third in the girls 400-meter dash.
• Union’s Brakefield was third in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:37.07.
• Brakefield ran a time of 12:05.92 to advance in the girls 3,200-meter run.
• Pacific’s Lay ran to third in the girls 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 48.84.
• Bockhorst placed third in the long jump at 4.82 meters (15-9.75).
• Union’s Thwing was a third-place finisher in the boys 110-meter dash in 11.28.
• Thwing also placed third in the 200-meter dash in 23.32.
• Pacific junior Collin Haley placed third in the boys 800-meter run in 2:03.7.
Musial said Haley’s time was a personal record by eight seconds.
• Pacific freshman Sach Wolf ran to third in the boys 110-meter high hurdles in 15.84.
Musial noted Wolf was returning after a quad injury.
• The 800-meter Union boys relay team of Burke, sophomore Evan Swoboda, Smith and Thwing finished third in 1:33.95.
• Union’s boys 1,600-meter relay team of senior Diego Orozco, Burke, Smith and Neely placed third in 3:35.15.
Fourth-place finishers
• Brake recorded a time of 2:32.3 to claim the fourth spot in the girls 800-meter run.
• Rinne advanced in the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 17.18.
• Pacific’s 400-meter girls relay team of freshman Ilexia Wallace, freshman Liberty Blackburn, senior Emma Parry and sophomore Aaliyah Haddox was fourth in 54.27.
• Union’s Miner snagged the fourth spot in the girls pole vault, clearing 2.97 meters (9-9) and advancing on a tiebreaker.
• Union’s Herbst was fourth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.36.
• Union’ Hoekel ended fourth in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:40.79.
• Union’s Neely cleared 1.7 meters (5-7) to place fourth in the boys high jump.
• Pacific’s Warren Fiedler topped 3.89 meters (12-9) to end fourth in the boys pole vault. Musial noted it was a personal record.
“We will be looking toward a very competitive sectional, and each relay and individual will need to be on top of their game to earn one of the top four spots,” Meiners said. “We are right where we need to be, and this week will be all about fine-tuning to make sure everyone is ready to go on Saturday.”
Meiners said being able to run a district meet required much help from the entire school community.
“With the help of all our high school administrators and several teachers and coaches, we were able to run a very successful and efficient district meet,” Meiners said. “We were glad that the rain did not stay for long. However, I thought that our athletes persevered through the parts of the day where the weather was less than ideal.”