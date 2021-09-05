Birch Creek Golf Club bragging rights belong to the Union Lady ’Cats.
Union won Wednesday’s match between the two schools that call the course home as Pacific only had three golfers.
Alisha Skiles was the meet medalist with a round of 49.
Union’s other golfers were Skylar Traffas at 53, Natalie Miner and Destanee Goddard at 60, Hannah Gillison at 65 and Skylur McElwain at 66.
Pacific’s scores were not available.
“It was our first match, and I think we were a little nervous, but they all stayed positive, and we are getting better,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said.