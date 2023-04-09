Overcoming weather issues, two area boys golf teams competed Wednesday at the Farmington Invitational at Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort.
Union’s team placed 16th with a final score of 359.
Pacific was 21st at 389.
Poplar Bluff and Rockwood Summit both shot 321 to lead all teams. Jackson and North County tied for third one stroke back at 322.
Host Farmington rounded out the top five at 327. A total of 23 teams competed.
Poplar Bluff’s Caiden Luke won the individual title at 74, two over par, edging Jackson’s Ian Lambert by one stroke. Anders Thomas of Lafayette was third at 76.
Union was paced by Peyton Hall, who shot 83 for 18 holes to tie for 29th.
Dalton Adams was next at 87 while Will Herbst shot 94, Jace Pipes checked in at 95 and Marcus Sansom recorded a round of 100.
Beau Anderson led Pacific with a round of 93, tying for 77th.
Andrae Sudduth was next at 96 while Zach Cowsert shot 98. Grant Anderson checked in at 102 and Zach Bruns shot 111.
