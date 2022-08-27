There was something for everyone Tuesday at the Union volleyball jamboree.
Literally.
In the three-school scrimmage event, each split with the other.
• Union split with Seckman. Union won the opener, 25-18. Seckman won the next, 25-15.
• Pacific split with Seckman. Seckman won the first set, 25-23. Pacific won the second, 25-18.
• Union split with Pacific. Pacific won the first one, 25-22. Union won the second game, 25-21.
“Both matches were neck and neck the entire way,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “Both ended up in splits. Both opponents are good teams. We’re going to see both teams a lot this season. They are teams that won’t give up and fight all of the time. Those are the fun games. It’s point-to-point and every point matters.”
Both area head coaches, Union’s Khloe Getman and Brammeier, saw positives in the event, as well as areas which need work.
“I am incredibly proud and happy,” Getman said. “We’re a young team with six sophomores. Everyone showed up to play. Our environment is really positive. We have a lot of high energy this year. Everyone is working for each other and happy for each other. Their mental game is better. We’re finishing well, which is something we haven’t really done in the past. They’re working really hard to earn every point and that’s permeating throughout.”
Brammeier said it was a good learning experience.
“We’re getting ready to hopefully have another successful season,” he said. “We’re pushing the girls hard again. Today was a good experience to see what we can do, what lineups work, what doesn’t work and what we need to focus on for practice getting into this first game coming up.”
For Getman, the biggest improvement was mental. In recent seasons, the Lady ’Cats have struggled to end opposing rallies.
“I’m most proud of the improvement in the mental game,” Getman said. “It’s something we’ve been working on, but we haven’t gotten to where we want to be. They’ve done really well to shake off their errors tonight. They’re complementing each other a lot more. It helps when their peers are lifting them up. I’m really happy with what I saw tonight.”
Brammeier said the offense worked well for Pacific. Most of the hitters are back.
“We really haven’t worked a lot on offense,” he said. “We have our core hitters back. We’re missing Brenna Moore from last year, but otherwise, we have our core back. We picked up Kaitlyn Hanger, who is a sophomore. She will be playing up with us and she has a lot of potential as well.”
Brammeier feels while there were some good defensive moments, that’s an area which could improve.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do on defense,” Brammeier said. “There are some balls that should never hit the floor that did. There were some balls where I was impressed that we picked them up. We’ve got to work on our movement and transitioning on defense.”
Both teams know the key is the progress of young players.
“They’ve been working really hard in practice,” Getman said. “We have a lot of talent and I’m really excited for this year.”
Brammeier said his team needs confidence.
“It’s one of those things where we’re a young team and we’ve got to find that confidence we had at the end of last year to carry over this year,” he said.
Pacific opens the season at the MICDS Brace for Impact Tournament in Fenton Friday and Saturday. Union opens the season Monday at Rolla.