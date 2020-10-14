Two.
That's the number of Four Rivers Conference football teams playing Friday night in Week 8.
It's also the number of teams which announced Wednesday they are calling off their Week 8 games due to COVID-19 , associated quarantines and injuries.
Union and Pacific both called off Week 8 games. Pacific was scheduled to play a Four Rivers Conference game at Hermann. Hermann since has picked up Monroe City as a Week 8 opponent and will play at home.
Union called off both Week 8 at home against St. James and Week 9 at Hermann. Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said the goal is to try to get back after quarantines to compete in the postseason.
Sullivan's game against Owensville in Week 8 was called off Tuesday.
That leaves St. Clair, which is playing in Cape Girardeau against Cape Central, and Hermann, as the only FRC teams playing Friday night.
Additional information will be in the Weekend Missourian.