Four Rivers Conference champion Union and Class 3 quarterfinalist Owensville shared this season’s top Missourian All-Area football honors, winning in a vote by area coaches and media members.
A total of 17 voters selected two from Union and two from Owensville for the top awards.
Earning the top spots were:
• Owensville quarterback Brendan Decker.
• Union linebacker Colton Morrow.
• Owensville returner Derek Brandt.
• Union Head Coach Justin Grahl.
Decker, the Four Rivers Conference offensive player of the year, passed for 2,308 yards and 29 touchdowns against five interceptions. He ran for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Decker edged Pacific’s 2,000-yard rusher Makai Parton for the top spot by three polling points.
Union quarterback Liam Hughes was fourth. Brandt and Owensville running back Austin Lowder also earned votes.
Morrow, credited with 74 tackles, one sack, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions, was the Four Rivers Conference defensive player of the year for the league champion.
He won the All-Area defensive player of the year award by 42 points over Washington’s Trevor Buhr.
Two Owensville players, Brandt and Brent Helmig, tied for third. Cody Wilfong of St. James also received votes.
In the special teams player of the year voting, Brandt won by seven points over St. James’ all-state punter Logan Sparks.
Owensville kicker Charlie Whelan was third, followed by Hermann’s Parker Anderson and St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez.
Brandt returned seven kickoffs for 282 yards and five punts for 48 yards. He scored three touchdowns.
Grahl, who led Union to a 10-1 record and a district title game, was voted coach of the year with a 25-point cushion over Owensville’s Nathan Cabot.
Josh Rodriguez of St. James edged out St. Clair’s Brian Robbins for third. Others receiving votes were St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Dale Gildehaus and Hermann’s Andy Emmons.
In positional voting, there were four players unanimously named to the first team. They were selected to the first team on all 17 ballots.
The unanimous selections were:
• Pacific running back Makai Parton.
• Owensville wide receiver Derek Brandt.
• Washington offensive lineman Trevor Buhr.
• St. James punter Logan Sparks.
Following are the 2021 selections:
First Team
• Quarterback — Owensville’s Brendan Decker.
• Running back — Pacific’s Makai Parton.
• Running back — St. James’ Cody Wilfong.
• Wide receiver — Owensville’s Derek Brandt.
• Wide receiver — Union’s Hayden Burke.
• Wide receiver — Pacific’s Ethan Hall.
• Tight end — Hermann’s Seth Hackmann.
• Offensive line — Washington’s Trevor Buhr.
• Offensive line — Pacific’s Ted Toney.
• Offensive line — Owensville’s Chance Clevenger.
• Offensive line — Hermann’s Ethan Adams.
• Offensive line — Washington’s Sam Rost.
• Defensive line — Washington’s Trevor Buhr.
• Defensive line — Owensville’s Brent Helmig.
• Defensive line — Pacific’s Matt Austin.
• Defensive line — Washington’s Mark Hensley.
• Linebacker — St. James’ Cody Wilfong.
• Linebacker — Union’s Colton Morrow.
• Linebacker — Hermann’s Gavin Hackmann.
• Linebacker — Washington’s Landon Boston.
• Defensive back — Owensville’s Derek Brandt.
• Defensive back — St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez.
• Defensive back — Hermann’s Parker Anderson
• Kicker — Owensville’s Charlie Whelan.
• Punter — St. James’ Logan Sparks.
• Returner — Owensville’s Derek Brandt.
Second Team
• Quarterback — Union’s Liam Hughes.
• Running back — Owensville’s Austin Lowder.
• Running back — Washington’s Landon Boston.
• Wide receiver — Union’s Ryan Ewald.
• Wide receiver — Owensville’s Bryce Payne.
• Wide receiver — St. James’ Peyton Maylee.
• Tight end — Union’s Nick Birke.
• Offensive line — Union’s Caden Crawford.
• Offensive line — Pacific’s Blake McKay.
• Offensive line — Union’s John Martin.
• Offensive line — St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez.
• Offensive line — Washington’s Mark Hensley.
• Defensive line — Union’s Brady Lause.
• Defensive line — Hermann’s Seth Hackmann.
• Defensive line — Sullivan’s Trevor Carey.
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders.
• Linebacker — Owensville’s Alan Kopp.
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Ty Shetley.
• Linebacker — Borgia’s Ben Lause.
• Linebacker — St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez.
• Defensive back — Union’s Jayden Overschmidt.
• Defensive back — St. James’ Dakota Kurtti.
• Defensive back — Sullivan’s Alex Goly.
• Kicker — Washington’s Devon Deckelman.
• Punter — Hermann’s Parker Anderson.
• Returner — Borgia’s Nathan Kell.
Third Team
• Quarterback — Washington’s Cam Millheiser.
• Running back — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders.
• Running back — Hermann’s Parker Anderson
• Wide receiver — Union’s Colton Morrow.
• Wide receiver — Borgia’s Nathan Kell.
• Wide receiver — St. James’ Dakota Kurtti.
• Tight end — Washington’s Ryan Jostes.
• Tight end — Sullivan’s Sam Summers (tie).
• Offensive line — Owensville’s Logan Evans.
• Offensive line — Washington’s Will Lingle.
• Offensive line — St. James’ Jed Hitch.
• Offensive line — Cuba’s Derek Scott.
• Offensive line — Hermann’s Levi Seifert.
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Carter Short.
• Defensive line — Hermann’s Schuler Erickson.
• Defensive line — St. James’ James Perkins.
• Defensive line — Owensville’s Hunter Boyer.
• Linebacker — St. James’ Carter Wilfong.
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Gavin Dace.
• Linebacker — Pacific’s Izach Reeder.
• Linebacker — Union’s Luke Koch.
• Linebacker — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox (tie).
• Defensive back — Sullivan’s Kayden Bryan.
• Defensive back — Borgia’s Garren Parks.
• Defensive back — Washington’s Casey Olszowka.
• Kicker — Hermann’s Kenny Hoener.
• Kicker — St. Clair’s Austin Dunn (tie).
• Punter — Owensville’s Charlie Whelan.
• Returner — St. James’ Kaiden Snider.
Honorable mention
• Quarterback — Pacific’s Luke Meyer, Sullivan’s Gabe Dace and Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann.
• Running back — Washington’s Evan Gaither, Union’s Dalton Voss, Sullivan’s Alex Goly, Cuba’s Conner Gipson and St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
• Wide receiver — Union’s Ryan Rapert.
• Tight end — St. Clair’s Carter Short.
• Offensive line — Sullivan’s Tim Kloos, Union’s Alex Mendenhall, Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker, Sullivan’s Jordan Rice and Pacific’s Chase Krug.
• Defensive line — St. James’ Jake Foust, Union’s Killian Cordia, Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer, Borgia’s Ryan Kampschroeder, Cuba’s Dylan Keough, Owensville’s Garrett Crosby and Cuba’s Brian DeClue.
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Jordan Rice, Cuba’s Conner Gipson, Cuba’s Parker Stewart and Borgia’s Tony Fortner.
• Defensive back — Union’s Ryan Rapert, Pacific’s Trenton Johnson, St. James’ Peyton Maylee, Sullivan’s Ian King, St. Clair’s Jordan Rodrigue and Borgia’s Will Hoer.
There were no honorable mention special teams picks.