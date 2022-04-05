Fighting the opposition, and the elements, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats earned a key Four Rivers Conference win Wednesday in Pacific, 2-0.
“We like to call this Wildcat weather,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Playing back-to-back days is hard to do, and playing a tough Four Rivers Conference game against Pacific is always tough. Our girls were able to power through, dig deep and get a couple of nice goals.”
Union (5-0, 3-0) scored once in each half to defeat the Lady Indians (3-3-1, 3-1). Both teams had to overcome a persistent, driving rain and its associated wind.
“I was happy with how we played tonight,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We had a couple who were out due to injury. To come in and have heavy rain and cold, I was impressed with how they were able to hold Union to 2-0. We grow from here. It was our third game this week, so it was a little rough.”
Kelm said her team was able to persevere.
“This is the first time we’ve played in such weather,” Kelm said. “I was really shocked with their determination. They went out there, gave it their all, and it showed on the pitch.”
Union has two remaining FRC games, at St. James April 12 and at home against Sullivan April 19.
Pacific completes its run through the FRC April 18 at St. James.
Union opened the scoring with 6:17 left in the first half. Senior Aubrie Golus launched a high corner kick from the right side and freshman Sophia Helling jumped over the crowd at the left post to head the ball in just under the top corner.
“Aubrie played a great ball in and Sophia was right there,” Fennessey said. “She’s going to do that a lot in her four years, just like her sister did. She’s a person we’re going to look for with her height in the box on those crosses. She was able to get us that 1-0 lead going into the half, which was big.”
Union doubled its lead just under four minutes into the second half. The Lady ’Cats quickly worked up the middle. Sophomore midfielder Mia Smith slotted a pass directly up the field to fellow sophomore Mya Minor, who was able to split two defenders and put her shot inside the left post on the ground.
“Mya had a great touch on it and she did exactly what she needed to do there,” Fennessey said. “She had a bunch of time and she got close enough. Her final touches were right on point. She made it as close as she could hitting it off of the left post. That’s a close-quarters finish, one that she was able to do. Going up two gave us a little bit of comfort, and we were able to get everyone and get some minutes after last night’s game. Our subs did a great job, came off the bench and closed the game down.”
Sydney Ransom stopped eight Pacific shots. Emmaline Steel made several saves, including a couple of diving stops, for Pacific.