Advantage Union.
The host Wildcats defeated Washington, 51-42, to claim the season series between the two teams, and win the third-place game at the Union Boys Basketball Tournament.
“Any time you get two wins in a tournament, you’re happy,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Any time you can get two wins on the winners’ side is a really big deal for us. Washington is well coached. To play them a third time and win for a second time is really exciting. We were pleased with our effort.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young felt his team had chances to win.
“Our kids really fought hard to try and be successful to win the game,” Young said. “We were caught on 42 points for a long time and we only scored two points in the fourth quarter. That’s on us not being able to put the ball on the floor. We had some good looks.”
Entering the third-place game, each side had won once in the two previous meetings. Washington won at the St. Francis Borgia Turkey Tournament Nov. 23, 64-52. Union won Nov. 29 at home, 48-43.
Union (12-7) outscored the Blue Jays (9-10) in the final quarter, 11-2, to win the hardware.
Until that point, the game was even.
Washington held a 12-10 lead after one quarter, but Union came back to tie it at the break, 23-23. An early seven-point run by Washington in the third quarter was met by Union and the teams were tied headed to the final quarter, 40-40.
“I thought our kids really bought in on the defensive end,” Simmons said. “I thought we were nails on the glass. We really blocked out and kept them to one-and-done the majority of the time. With (Mark) Hensley and (Adyn) Kleinheider, they’re so athletic and going to the glass is a big deal for them. I was really proud of the way we executed tonight and did the little things right.”
Union struck first in the final quarter with Ozzie Smith knocking down a three. Sam Paule scored on the break and it was 43-42. Washington didn’t score again.
The Blue Jays had chances, but turnovers and fouls hurt Washington’s comeback chances.
“The foul trouble wasn’t in our favor,” Young said. “When we tried to draw contact, it was not in our favor to get to the free-throw line. We didn’t get to the free-throw line once in the fourth quarter, but we still had opportunities to score. I’m not disappointed at all with the fight they had trying to pull the game out while trying to mentally keep their heads in the game.”
Union went 6-10 from the free-throw line while Washington was called for 10 fouls in the final quarter.
Two Washington starters fouled out down the stretch. Ian Junkin picked up his fifth foul with 1:57 to play. Hensley joined him with 1:19 to go. Paule was able to get through the game with four fouls, but had to sub out on the defensive side.
Washington’s frustration levels got high enough that the Blue Jays took their second technical foul of the game in the closing seconds.
Washington was whistled for infractions 23 times during the game.
Union was able to stay under control during the more heated moments and nobody ended with more than two fouls.
Smith led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. He hit all four of Union’s three-point baskets.
Ryan Rapert was next with 14 points.
Kieran Wors concluded with nine points while Liam Hughes added five and Will Herbst and Karson Eads each had two points.
In the game, Union went 14-22 from the free-throw line.
“A lot of guys really stepped up for us in the tournament,” Simmons said.
Hensley was Washington’s top scorer with 12 points. Paule and Kleinheider scored nine points apiece.
Jaden Grosse and Kaner Young both ended with three points. Wyatt Bobo, Brayden McColloch and Junkin scored two points apiece.
“I’m proud of our kids to battle all the way through to the end,” Young said.
Union placed Wors and Rapert on the all-tournament team while Kleinheider and Hensley represented the Blue Jays.