The St. Peters Post 313 bats found a few holes late in the game, but it was not enough to match the power of the Union Post 297 Seniors and Coleton Anderson.
Anderson homered twice Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark to help Post 297 (7-4) to an 8-2 victory against visiting Post 313 (6-4).
Union built a solid lead with one run in the second inning and then a four-run rally in the third.
While St. Peters scratched out a single run in both the fifth and sixth innings, Post 297 tallied two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Anderson ended the night 2-2 at the plate with a walk, a stolen base and four runs batted in to go with his pair of round-trippers.
“(Anderson) got a couple of dingers and 4-5 RBIs, then came in at the end of the night and closed it out,” Post 297 Coach Gary D’Onofrio said. “He had a great game.”
Landon Mabe was the winning pitcher. He scattered six St. Peters hits across six innings and walked three while striking out one. He allowed two runs, one earned.
“Six innings of tough baseball on the mound — absolutely, the kid grinded,” D’Onofrio said. “We got into some issues with baserunners. We had some errors in the field here and there, but he battled the whole game.”
Anderson, already the game’s hitting hero, closed out the win on the mound with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, inducing two fly ball outs and a grounder to second.
Mabe also helped his cause at the plate with three hits in the contest — two doubles and a single. He scored once.
Marshall Gebert doubled, singled and scored.
Nick D’Onofrio singled, walked and drove in a run.
Conner Borgmann and Gavin Mabe each drove in a run with productive outs.
Borgmann also reached on a walk and scored.
Will Mentz was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Patrick Nolan and Noah Griffin each stole a base. Griffin scored a run.
“We just had some timely hitting and a good double play at third to save some runs in the late innings there,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “On a hot day like this, we had Gavin Mabe grinding behind the plate for seven innings. He had the ground ball early on that scored a run, helped us get the lead and work it from there.”
Chase Markham pitched 3.2 innings for St. Peters before leaving in the fourth inning with an apparent arm injury. He allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Lefty Alex McCrary relieved Markham for 2.1 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with one strikeout.
All six St. Peters hits were singles by Maverick Shultz, Gavin King, Kyle Roberts, Carson Houran, Connor Harlow and Dylan Alsop.
Roberts and Alsop scored the two runs, driven in by King and Shultz.
Alex Huebner, Alsop and McCrary each drew a walk. Huebner stole a base.
Union remains home Friday to play a doubleheader with Elsberry Post 226 at 6 p.m.