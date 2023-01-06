Breaking away in the second half, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats won their Lutheran South Tournament opener Tuesday over Herculaneum, 53-29.
“(We) looked extremely rusty in the first half after the Christmas break,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said.
Union held the Lady Blackcats to just 10 points in the second half and Karvinen said the Union press did its job.
“(We) played better in the second (half),” Karvinen said. “Our press hurt them at times.”
Union (7-2) faced Ft. Zumwalt West (8-3) Thursday in the semifinals.
Herculaneum (5-4) played Washington (5-4) in the consolation semifinals. The other side of the bracket is a three-team round robin between Lutheran South, Parkway Central and Webster Groves. Entering the final game Thursday, Lutheran South was 1-0 with a 70-37 win over Parkway Central. Parkway Central was 1-1 with a 52-45 win over Webster Groves (0-1).
Both teams found it difficult to score in the opening quarter and it was tied, 8-8, through eight minutes.
Herculaneum held a 19-18 advantage through a half.
Union hit seven three-point baskets and went 10-15 from the free-throw line.
Sophia Helling led the Lady ’Cats in scoring with 12 points, going 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Kelsey Brake was next with 11 points. She hit a pair of three-point baskets in the second half.
Fallyn Blankenship knocked down a trio of three-point baskets for her nine points.
Five players split the remaining points.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Isabelle Gilbert each closed with five points. Koenigsfeld went 3-4 from the free-throw line and Gilbert knocked down a three.
Mya Minor and Ava Sykes scored four points apiece.
Union goes from one tournament to another next week. Union hosts its tournament next week and is seeded second. The Lady ’Cats open play Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game against seventh-seeded St. Francis Borgia.
Union will play either No. 3 Southern Boone County or No. 6 Blair Oaks in the second round. Consolation semifinals take place Thursday while the championship semifinals are Friday.
On the other side of the bracket, Jefferson City is the top seed while Sullivan is fourth, New Haven is No. 5 and St. Clair is the eighth seed.