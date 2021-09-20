Netting four unanswered goals, the Union soccer Wildcats opened their Four Rivers Conference title defense with a 5-1 win over Sullivan Thursday afternoon at Stierberger Stadium.
Union (5-2, 1-0) netted the game’s first goal, but Sullivan (6-3-1, 1-1) equalized in the first half.
Union retook the lead before the intermission and added three more goals in the second half.
Ardell Young and Will Herbst both netted braces. One of Young’s goals was the game winner.
Isaiah Cojocaru scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season as well.
Noah Elbert, Eddie Luta, Dillon McDuffie, Ian Meyer and Young assisted on the Union goals.
Charlie Lohden scored Sullivan’s goal with Kaleb White assisting.
Cooper Bailey stopped four of the five shots he faced for the win.
Andrew Starr played 68 minutes in goal for Sullivan, stopping three of the six shots he faced. Kaden Smith played 12 minutes, stopping one of three shots.
Union returns to action Wednesday, playing at North County.
The Eagles return to action hosting Laquey Tuesday.