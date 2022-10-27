Scoring twice in the final 3:11, the Union Wildcats made sure there would be no Four Rivers Conference title tie this year.
Union (9-0, 6-0) came back from a 14-7 deficit to win at Hermann (7-2, 4-2) Friday, 21-14.
“First and foremost, hats off to Hermann,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “You can put Washington into the same category, but that’s the best football team we’ve seen this year. They had a plan and executed to a very high level. They forced a tough night for us.”
Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons knew what to expect from Union.
“We have some really good coaches,” Emmons said. “Coach (Josh) Schwenck, our defensive coordinator, called a really good game. I’m blessed to have a really good coaching staff. We thought we would match up well and that we would give them a heck of a game. We did. We just ended up on the wrong side.”
All of the game’s scoring happened in two quick bursts.
The first three touchdowns were scored in a 6:18 period of the second quarter.
Wyatt Birke put Union on the board with 6:51 to play on a 19-yard carry. Luke Koch’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
Parker Anderson scored on a two-yard run with 4:03 to go, but Hermann’s two-point run was halted and Union led, 7-6.
The Bearcats went on top as quarterback Trenton Lampkin found Anderson down the right sideline with 33.3 seconds to play in the half. Lampkin then hit Conner Coffey for the two-point conversion and it was 14-7 at the break.
Neither side scored in the third quarter, and Union’s chances were slipping away until the Wildcats drove down the field in the closing part of the game.
With 3:11 to go, Liam Hughes fooled Hermann’s defense, and many of the spectators, while keeping the ball and rambling 40 yards down the left sideline. Koch’s extra-point kick tied it at 14-14.
“When he saw his opportunity, he made the most of it,” Grahl said. “That’s the fastest I’ve ever seen him run. Big-time players are going to make big-time plays.”
Hermann was forced to punt and Union faced a 67-yard gauntlet to try and break the tie.
With 1:22 to play, Hughes found Hayden Burke in a seam between defenders and delivered. Burke went the rest of the way for a 51-yard score with 1:13 to go. Koch’s extra-point kick made it 21-14 for Union.
“We had talked all week that it would be a four-quarter game,” Grahl said. “It’s been a while since we’ve played in one of them. It definitely showed tonight, but I can’t say enough about our kids’ heart and will to win in the second half.”
Hermann had one final chance to tie it, but lost yardage. Brady Lause came up with a sack on fourth down and Union ran out the remaining time to celebrate an undefeated regular season and FRC title.
“Right now, we’re still a little bit in shock,” Grahl said. “Winning back-to-back Four Rivers Conference championships and undefeated regular seasons is something these kids can be proud of for their lifetimes.”
The game was a contrast of offensive philosophies.
Union ran its no-huddle quick-paced offense, which worked at times, but also left the team giving the ball back to Hermann with little time going off the clock.
Hermann ran a more deliberate run-oriented attack, trying to keep the ball out of Union’s hands. The Bearcats worked to grind down Union’s defense.
“They would mix up their looks extremely well,” Grahl said. “You can just see when they play defense that they’re an extremely well-coached unit. They did a lot of things very well and frustrated us. We let some of those frustrations snowball throughout the game. I’m very happy with how our kids responded when it was crunch time.”
Statistics
Union had a balanced offense, running for 184 yards and passing for 170.
Birke led Union’s rushing attack with 15 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown.
Parmenter ran nine times for 52 yards. Hughes had four carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Koch ran once for eight yards and Ryan Rapert carried once for five yards.
Hughes completed 10 of 30 pass attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Burke caught five of those passes for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Colton Morrow had three catches for 45 yards. Parmenter caught a pass for 30 yards and Rapert had one snag for 10 yards.
Rapert also intercepted a pass while Trey Ladymon, Lause, Alex Mendenhall and Morrow each logged sacks.
Conner Borgmann had 14 total tackles. Morrow was next with 13.
Koch ended with 10 total stops. Eli Bray had nine total tackles.
Mendenhall, Burke, Ladymon and Lause each had eight.
Hermann ran for 190 yards and threw for 65.
Coffey was the top rusher with 17 carries for 115 yards.
Anderson ran 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Gavin Hackmann had nine carries for 21 yards.
Nolan Brune carried the ball four times for eight yards. Lampkin had four carries, Caden Humphrey ran twice and Jackson Chasteen had one rush for negative yardage.
Lampkin completed five passes on 13 tries for 65 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Anderson attempted two passes.
Anderson led the receivers with a 34-yard catch. Nolan Mercier had two catches for 18 yards.
Braeden Englert caught a pass for 10 yards and Coffey caught a pass for three yards.
Brune recorded an interception and Hackmann had a sack.
Hackmann led the Bearcats in tackles with eight total stops. Coffey had six tackles. Brady Grosse ended with seven total tackles. Chasteen, Daeden Hopkins and Englert each had four stops.
“We’ve got some really good senior leaders,” Emmons said. “We came out ready to go. We’ve had a good season.”
Week 10
Union returns to Stierberger Stadium to host Affton (3-6) in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament.
Union is the third seed while Affton is seeded sixth.
Affton’s wins were over Bishop DuBourg (56-24), University City (34-28) and Jennings (28-24).
Losses have been to Lutheran South (46-20), Ste. Genevieve (83-36), Hazelwood East (40-0), Riverview Gardens (52-32), Normandy (42-36) and Clayton (41-40).
St. Mary’s is the top seed with Rockwood Summit seeded second. Following Union are Gateway STEM, Windsor, Affton and Pacific.
Hermann is seeded second in the Class 2 District 2 bracket and will host Cuba in the opening round.
Hermann and Cuba already played once, in Week 4 at Hermann. The Bearcats won that night, 62-22.
Cuba enters the game at 0-9.
Blair Oaks (9-0) is the top seed in the district and gets a bye.
Following Hermann are St. Francis Borgia, Father Tolton Catholic, North Callaway, California and Cuba.
Box Score
UNI — 0-7-0-14 = 21
HER — 0-14-0-0 = 28
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 19 run (Luke Koch kick), 6:51
HER — Parker Anderson 2 run (run failed), 4:03
HER — Anderson 34 pass from Trenton Lampkin (Conner Coffey pass from Lampkin), 0:33.3
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Liam Hughes 40 run (Koch kick), 3:11
UNI — Hayden Burke 51 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 1:13