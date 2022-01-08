Victories don’t come more decisive than Union’s girls basketball triumph Thursday over Jennings.
Playing in the Lutheran South Tournament consolation semifinals, the Lady ’Cats (6-3) blasted Jennings (1-7), 72-9.
“We came out and did what we needed to do,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Our pressure really hurt them plus we were able to get out in transition. It was good to get everyone in and have 11 different kids score.”
The win puts Union into Saturday’s 1:15 p.m. consolation final against Parkway Central (1-9). Jennings faces Herculaneum (4-7) for seventh place.
The Lady ’Cats jumped out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and were up at the half, 45-5. Union led after three quarters, 68-8.
Union lost Tuesday in the opening round to Webster Groves, 68-49. Josh Spuhl’s Stateswomen will play Ft. Zumwalt West for the championship Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
Fallyn Blankenship led the Lady ’Cats with 16 points. She was the only Union player to reach double digits.
Sophia Helling was next with nine points. Josselyn Smith netted eight and Holly Pipes scored seven points.
Mya Minor, Ava Sykes and Abeni Hall scored six points apiece.
Isabelle Gilbert scored four points. Lucy Koenigsfeld added three and Kelsey Brake closed with two points.