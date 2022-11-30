Metro had the game’s top scorer.
But, the Union Wildcats had 10 different players score Friday afternoon to advance in the consolation bracket at the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 80-63.
“I thought our guys competed,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We didn’t play very well in the first half, but I thought we responded very well in the second half and got it done.”
Metro’s Amari Foluke had the top scoring game in the tournament with 41 points for the Panthers. He knocked down five three-point shots and went 8-11 from the free-throw line.
“For us, we wanted to win the game, so if he scored 41 and we won by 20, we were OK with that,” Simmons said.
Union used depth to blaze to the win. The Wildcats had four different players reach double digits in scoring in the victory.
Union led after one quarter, 15-12. Metro led at the half, 35-33.
Union jumped ahead in the third period, leading 61-48 after three quarters.
Union had two players tie for its scoring lead with 16 points apiece.
Kieran Wors, a junior guard, scored his 16 points on six two-point baskets, one three, and one free-throw on one chance.
Junior guard Ryan Rapert netted his 16 points on eight two-point shots over the first three quarters.
Sophomore forward Hayden Parmenter was next with 15 points. He knocked down one three-point shot and went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
Senior forward Liam Hughes scored 11 points and was 1-3 from the free-throw stripe.
Karson Eads, a sophomore, came off the bench to score eight points. He hit two three-point baskets.
Junior guard Ozzie Smith knocked down a three-point shot and went 2-2 from the stripe on the way to closing with seven points.
Junior guard Trent Bailey and junior forward Gavin Mabe each scored three points.
Sophomore guard Jordon Allen and junior forward Landon Smith scored two points apiece.
Union hit seven three-point shots and went 8-15 from the free-throw line.
Following Foluke for Metro was Josh Edwards. The sophomore scored seven points.
Senior Aaron Fisher scored five points. Junior Jaydon Marley netted five points. Alex Lebedev, a senior, added three points. Junior Devin Carter scored two and junior Will Young had one point for the Panthers.
Metro had five three-point baskets, all by Foluke. The Panthers were 14-26 from the free-throw line.
Union defeated Pacific in the consolation game Saturday.
The Wildcats host Washington in a rematch Tuesday.
