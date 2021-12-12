It took a trip to Cuba, but the Union boys basketball Wildcats returned to winning ways Tuesday, 78-45.
Union (2-3) rolled to a 78-45 win over Cuba (0-4) in a wildcat fight.
“We needed to have a game like this where we were able to have some success with our pressure,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We still have a lot of things to work on, but our rotations and ball pressure were better than they have been.”
Union jumped out to a 28-7 lead after one quarter and led 50-23 at the half. Union led after three quarters, 69-35.
Simmons said Union did many things right.
“I felt like we rebounded the ball on both ends of the floor closer to the level we will need to in order to be our best,” Simmons said. “I thought the biggest thing is that we came out ready to play and won the first quarter. The last three games, we have had a slow start and have had to play from behind, which is always tougher.”
Nine different players scored for Union.
Collin Gerdel was the leader with 20 points, eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Kaden Motley knocked down five three-point baskets on the way to scoring 18 points. He also had five steals, four assists and a rebound.
Trent Bailey and Matthew Seely both scored nine points. Bailey also had one assist, one rebound and one steal. Seely dished out five assists, grabbed five rebounds and had one steal.
Liam Hughes and Ryan Rapert scored six points apiece. Hughes also had three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot. Rapert led the team with six assists and added two rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Tanner Hall contributed five points, two assists and one rebound.
Hayden Parmenter scored four points with two rebounds.
Karson Eads scored one point with two rebounds and an assist.
Ozzie Smith added three rebounds.
Union hit nine three-point baskets and went 9-16 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively we really shared the ball well and played with no agendas,” Simmons said. “We can shoot the ball well at times, so we have to continue to find the open guys and shoot easy shots. I thought we did a much better job of this.”
Although there still is room for improvement, Simmons said this was a start.
“Overall, I was very pleased with the things we did,” he said. “We still made a lot of mistakes, but we played with a relentless mentality, and were able to cover mistakes because of our effort. We need to keep this momentum going as we enter the last two weeks before the Christmas break.”
Union defeated Warrenton Thursday.
The Wildcats head to Pacific Tuesday to open Four Rivers Conference play.