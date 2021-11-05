For the first time since August, the Union Wildcats were not playing football on Friday night.
Union (9-0) received a bye to open Class 4 District 2 action. The Wildcats are the district’s second seed and would have played. However, Confluence Prep Academy ended its season prior to the playoffs, giving Union the night off.
“The week off was a chance to recharge the batteries mentally, physically and emotionally,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said.
Last year, a two-week break prior to the start of district play was just what the Wildcats needed to make a run all the way to the Class 4 semifinals. “The football season is a grind. Anytime you can get away for a few days, you want to take advantage,” Grahl said.
Does that mean a long run into the playoffs this year? Union starts its march into the district bracket this Friday, hosting the Pacific Indians at Stierberger Stadium.
Pacific (5-5), the third seed, opened eyes with an 81-0 smashing of Affton in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday. Union beat Pacific Sept. 17, 49-22, but Grahl knows Pacific has improved since then. Two important players, Matt Austin and Luke Meyer, were limited in that game. Austin didn’t play offense.
Pacific also has Makai Parton, who leads the St. Louis area in scoring. He reached the end zone for six rushing touchdowns and one two-point conversion in the Affton game.
“I’m very comfortable with where we are as a team heading into district play,” Grahl said. “We have all the respect in the world for Pacific and the team they have. They are special in several positions, and we are going to have to play our best to win the game.”
Grahl knows his team needs to play perfect football to advance.
“Playoff games are almost always won by the team that wins the turnover battle and executes their plan at the highest level,” Grahl said. “It’s about playing our best game.”
To deal with not having a game last Friday, Grahl said the team tried to keep things as close to normal as possible.
“We kept our in-season lifting schedule the same as it has been all year but modified our practice schedules,” Grahl said. “We really wanted to use the week to work on the basics that you don’t get as much time to work on at this point of the season. Our practices looked very similar to what you would see in a July or early August practice.”
The chance to regroup was important for the Wildcats after the past three games. In contests against Owensville, St. James and Hermann, Union had to rally from deficits to come back for the wins.
The break also gave the Wildcats the chance to heal some nagging injuries and get back to full strength.
Liam Hughes has completed 111 of 167 pass attempts this season for 1,810 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
On the ground, five different players have run for over 100 yards this season, led by Wyatt Birke, who had 669 yards and nine touchdowns on 95 carries.
Dalton Voss is next with 82 rushes for 487 yards and six scores.
Freshman Hayden Parmenter has rushed 38 times for 272 yards and three touchdowns.
Both quarterbacks, Hughes and Ryan Rapert, each have over 100 rushing yards as well.
Six different receivers have over 100 yards this year, led by Hayden Burke at 497 yards on 39 catches. He also has three scores.
Ryan Ewald is next with 20 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns.
Colton Morrow leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while catching 13 passes for 334 yards.
Nick Birke, Kaden Motley and Rapert all have over 100 receiving yards.
Morrow is the team’s top tackler with 66 total tackles with three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a sack.
Killian Cordia has 59 tackles with a sack.
Wyatt Birke (47 total tackles), Jonathan Martin (45) and Brady Lause (42) are next. Martin has three sacks, and Lause has two.
The Union-Pacific winner will play the Vashon-Gateway winner next Friday for the district title.