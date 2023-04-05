If you arrived late, you missed the fireworks for the Union baseball Wildcats Saturday.
Playing in the Potosi Tournament, Union scored four times in the opening frame on the way to beating West County, 4-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you arrived late, you missed the fireworks for the Union baseball Wildcats Saturday.
Playing in the Potosi Tournament, Union scored four times in the opening frame on the way to beating West County, 4-2.
“We scored all four runs in the first inning,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We had opportunities to score later in the game, and could just not get timely hits. We did hit some balls hard at people.”
Union shut down West County into the fifth inning, but the Bulldogs scored twice in that inning.
Neither team scored from there.
Union logged four hits while the Bulldogs had three. West County made three of the game’s four errors.
Will Mentz started and went 4.2 innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, four walks and two hit batters. Mentz struck out five.
Kasey Griffin pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out three.
“Will Mentz gave us 4.2 good innings and Kasey Griffin came in and finished it up, looking strong on the mound again,” Rapert said. “Our defense was solid again. I am hoping that our bats will come alive and match our pitching.”
Union’s hits all went for extra bases. Mentz tripled. Cooper Bailey, Conner Borgmann and Braden Pracht doubled.
Aaron Sterner, Bailey, Connor Curnutte and Nick D’Onofrio walked.
Sterner stole a base.
Sterner, Bailey, Mentz and Borgmann scored the runs. Mentz drove in two and Borgmann had one RBI.
The rest of the tournament games were washed out and Rapert said they will not be completed.
Noah Sansoucie started on the hill and took the loss for West County, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks.
Lance Monroe pitched five innings of one-hit ball. He also allowed a walk and struck out three.
Nolan Rawson finished the game, pitching two innings while allowing a hit.
Julian Thebeau had two of the three West County hits. The other one came from Hudsen Dunlap.
Caden Merrill and Jaxon Campbell each walked twice. Ty Harlow walked once and stole a base.
Dunlap and Harlow scored the runs. Dunlap posted an RBI.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.