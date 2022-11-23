There’s good news and bad news for the Union boys basketball program.
Union went 16-11 last season, winning the Four Rivers Conference title with a 6-1 league mark.
Chris Simmons’ team lost in the opening round of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament to Glendale.
That was the good news.
The bad news is that four of the five starters from that team have graduated.
“Losing all but 10 points from last year’s team, there are a lot of opportunities for kids to work their way up and earn minutes,” Simmons said. “The exciting part is that it really could come from anybody. We have been having really competitive practices and in that time, different kids have made big jumps at different times. I think it makes for a fun time.”
Union’s lone returner is 5-11 junior point guard Ryan Rapert.
Rapert averaged 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and one steal per game last season.
Others with past experience who could challenge for starting spots and playing time include:
• enior forward Liam Hughes.
• enior guard Will Herbst.
• enior guard Hayden Burke.
• unior forward Kieran Wors.
• unior guard Trent Bailey.
• unior guard Ozzie Smith.
• ophomore guard Hayden Parmenter.
Simmons reported 27 players came out for the program and all were kept. Union will have three full rosters this winter.
Simmons is being assisted by Ryan Bobbitt and Ryan Coons.
“As always, we want to win a conference and district championship,” Simmons said of the team’s goals. “To be completely honest, I really just want to walk off the floor every night and be able to say we left everything on the floor.”
Simmons said the returners learned quite a bit last year.
“We have to play harder and with more grit,” he said. “Ultimately, that falls on me as a coach to hold them accountable to a standard of toughness and execution that allows us to reach the goals that we have on a nightly basis.”
Simmons sees St. James, Hermann and Pacific as teams to watch in the Four Rivers Conference.
He also feels Washington and St. Francis Borgia will be tough teams in the area.
After playing Tuesday at the Holt Jamboree against Winfield, Jefferson City and the host program, Union begins its season Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Tournament. Union is the fifth seed and will face Washington at 7:30 p.m.
