“Let’s play two!”
Popularly attributed to Mr. Cub, Ernie Banks, the quote accurately describes the Union basketball stretch run.
Thanks to games postponed by winter weather, the basketball Wildcats and Lady ’Cats will play four more Four Rivers Conference doubleheaders to close out the regular season.
The doubleheaders are:
• Friday at home against Hermann (girls game at 5:30 p.m.);
• Saturday afternoon against St. Clair (girls game at 1 p.m.);
• Monday at Sullivan (girls game at 5:45 p.m.); and
• Wednesday at St. James (boys game at 5:45 p.m.).
Heading into Friday’s games, Union’s girls were undefeated at 12-0 overall, 3-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. The Union boys were 10-10 overall, 2-1 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Pat Rapert’s girls basketball team has been hit by two COVID-19 quarantines and that has limited the number of games played.
Union won the first two games in the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament, but likely won’t get a chance to play Rock Bridge for the title. That game was one of several postponed this month due to weather.
Monday’s game at Sullivan is important for the conference, and district seeding purposes. There are three teams in the district and Union already has a win over Pacific. Sullivan is the third district team.
Next Wednesday’s game in St. James is another huge contest.
Both teams are undefeated in Four Rivers Conference play. St. James (13-5) has Sullivan, Owensville and Hermann also left on its schedule.
The Lady ’Cats feature six seniors. After that, the team looks to freshmen to come off the bench.
Reagan Rapert, who averages 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 6.3 steals per game, is Union’s driving force. Rapert, a Wofford College signee, recently scored her 2,000th career point.
Rapert isn’t the only scorer for the Lady ’Cats. Emily Gaebe averages 13.8 points per game and Julia Overstreet checks in at 12 points per game.
Gaebe makes things happen quickly. She averages 3.3 steals per game to go with 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Frequently, Gaebe as at the end of Rapert’s long passes.
Overstreet is Union’s second-leading three-point shooter with 29 shots from beyond the arc. She also averages 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.7 assists per game.
Among the other three seniors, Megan Siedhoff averages 3.7 points per game. Maddie Helling is next at 3.3 points per contest and Jessi Clark averages 2.8 points per game.
Siedhoff also has two rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Helling pulls down 4.3 rebounds with 2.1 steals and 1.1 assists per game. Clark has 2.1 rebounds per game.
Of the freshmen, the first two off the bench are Kelsey Brake and Mya Minor.
Brake averages 3.8 points per game with 1.4 rebounds per contest.
Minor checks in at 1.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Ava Eagan is the only other player to average more than a point per game, netting 1.7 points per outing.
On the boys side, Chris Simmons’ Wildcats have a trio of juniors who average double digits in scoring.
Kaden Motley is the top scorer at 14.9 points per game. Matthew Seely is next at 10.6 points per game and Collin Gerdel checks in at 10.2 points per game.
Motley also averages 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Seely is the team’s top three-point shooter with 40 baskets from beyond the arc. He also averages 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Gerdel is the team’s rebounding leader at 10.8 per game. He also averages 1.5 assists and one steal per game.
Next in the scoring department are a pair of freshmen, Nkosi Hanley and Ryan Rapert.
Hanley averages 7.4 points per game while Rapert checks in at 4.9 points per contest.
Hanley also averages 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and just under a steal per game.
Rapert averages 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Others in the regular rotation include senior role players Mason Bailey and Lance Corum.
Bailey averages 2.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. His main duties are ballhandling and defense.
Corum, an interior player, averages 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Others who frequently see action include Liam Hughes (2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game) and Tanner Hall (3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist per game). Hall is the team’s third-leading three-point shooter with 20.