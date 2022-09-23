A pair of top-12 golfers helped propel the Union Lady ’Cats to a fifth-place finish Monday at St. Clair’s Lady Bulldog Invitational.
Lutheran St. Charles shot a 334 at the event to win the team trophy, led by the top two individual finishers — Tayley Linnenbringer (76) and Grace Norville (83).
Four Rivers Conference rival St. James ended third in the team standings with a score of 376.
Union’s 384 was the top local team score on the day. St. Clair finished right behind Union in sixth place at 388 strokes, then Pacific in seventh at 390.
Other varsity team scores included Ste. Genevieve (356), Wright City (380), Northwest (416) and Warrenton (416).
Union’s Skylar Traffas carded an 89 to lead all area participants in 11th, followed closely by teammate Lilly Koch one stroke further back at 90.
Area golfers joining them in the top 20 included St. James’ Cally Gibson (14th, 90) and Ally Hartley (15th, 91), Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox (17th, 92) and Lainie Greer (18th, 93) and St. Clair’s Sicily Humphrey (20th, 94).
Also teeing off for the Lady ’Cats were Amelia Thompson (29th, 100), Lilly Koss (37th, 105), Hannah Gillison (39th, 107) and Alyson Fennessey (42nd, 109).
Following Humphrey for the host Lady Bulldogs were Caitlin Parmeley (23rd, 97), Alyssa Taylor (24th, 97), Bonnie Kavanaugh (T-30th, 100), Leah Keltz (32nd, 101) and Elli Dingledine (40th, 108).
“We got off to a bad start, finished better towards the end, but not enough to change much of the final results,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “Sicily Humphrey battled back from a slow start and medaled in 20th place. She has been our consistent front runner on the team. It is only her second year of playing high school golf, but has a nice swing and has been having a good year.
“Alyssa Taylor battled from a horrible start, didn’t give up and finished sub 100 on the day. Caitlin and Bonnie had solid days and probably played better than the final scores showed.”
After Haddox and Greer for Pacific came Lauren Jackson (22nd, 96) and Gillian Bennett (41st, 109).
St. James also received scores from Ella Philyaw (21st, 95), Lydia Kemnitzer (28th, 100) and Navy Setzer (35th, 104).
St. Francis Borgia also sent golfers, but all were in the JV division.
Union, St. Clair and Pacific meet again Wednesday in a tri-meet at Birch Creek Golf Club at 4 p.m.