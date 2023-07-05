Union’s girls soccer team cleaned up at the Class 3 District 5 girls soccer awards.
The district champions won four of the five major awards and had nine players named to the all-district teams.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s girls soccer team cleaned up at the Class 3 District 5 girls soccer awards.
The district champions won four of the five major awards and had nine players named to the all-district teams.
Head Coach Matt Fennessey was named the district coach of the year.
Sophomore forward Mikah Williford was selected as the district MVP, scoring seven of her nine goals during the tournament.
That included the championship winner in overtime against Washington.
Sophomore Holly Pipes was named the defender of the year.
Freshman Ali Thwing was selected the goalkeeper of the year.
The lone non-Union winner in the major awards was Jefferson City junior Emily McMillan, who was named the offensive player of the year.
Union’s first-team all-district selections were sophomore Mikah Williford, senior Addison Williford, junior Mya Minor, sophomore Jewelle Anderson, sophomore Holly Pipes, sophomore Lucy Koenigsfeld and freshman Ali Thwing.
Union’s honorable mention picks were senior Raegan Brueggemann and sophomore Ava Eagan.
Washington had five first-team selections and two on the honorable mention list.
Making the first team were junior Avery Lanemann, sophomore Addison Vodnansky, freshman Sammy Williams, junior Madison Moore and junior Nora Mendoza.
District semifinalists were top-seeded Capital City and No. 3 Rolla. Washington knocked out Capital City while Union beat Rolla.
Capital City’s first-team selections were senior Brooklynn Greene, senior Georgia Pardalos, sophomore Addison Jones, senior Ayanna Clark and senior Livy Sloan.
Capital City senior Natalie Allison and sophomore Felicity Pendleton made the honorable mention list.
Rolla’s first-team players were senior Zoe Hargis, senior Faith Coates, junior Ava Burnett and senior Chloe Lucas.
Rolla’s honorable mention picks were sophomore Emily Pendleton and senior Campbell Smith.
Teams knocked out in the first round were Jefferson City, Bolivar, Camdenton and Warrensburg.
Jefferson City’s first-team picks were junior Emily McMillan, senior Riley McKee and senior Grace Spalding. Making the honorable mention list were juniors Izzy Schmidt and Cassie Leary.
Representing Bolivar on the first team were juniors Sahara Adams and Ese Jones. Senior Sophie Vestal and junior Mady Niven were on the honorable mention list.
Camdenton’s first-team picks were junior Zoe Lockhert, senior Ella Smith and junior Makenna Brauer. Honorable mention picks were junior Addy Clay and senior Rylee Hinton.
Warrensburg’s first-team selections were senior Ellie Wiederhoeft and junior Alexa Goodwin. Named to the honorable mention team were junior Avry Dunn and senior Laine Bushmeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.