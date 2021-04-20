Claiming seven event titles, Jefferson City’s Capital City High School’s girls won the Don Olszowka Invitational title Tuesday at Union with 148.25 points.
Union was second at 125.5 points.
Washington also scored over 100 points, placing third at 103.25.
The remainder of the field was Owensville (72.5), Pacific (69.75), Sullivan (69.5), New Haven (47.5), Steelville (40.75), St. Clair (37), St. Francis Borgia Regional (16) and St. James (11).
“Our kids competed very well,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “The weather cooperated. Third-place finish with the girls, fifth-place finish with the boys — we’re very happy top to bottom. Some holes to fill in, but we had a couple of injuries, a couple kids sick, and we had kids lining up that were ready to step up and were actually arguing over who gets to step up.”
Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey saw positives.
“There were some really good teams at the meet, and I was happy with the way that the girls competed,” Perriguey said. “I continue to be impressed with how well the girls are adapting to new events and being incredibly coachable.”
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said the Lady Shamrocks achieved a team goal.
“Overall I was pleased with how our girls team competed,” Tucker said. “Our goal was to try and do better than our District competition, Steelville, which we did, but only by .25 of a point. We had balanced scoring with points in running events, jumps and throws, which has been a key to our success in the past. Many athletes had PRs, which I feel is because of the level of competition at the meet. It is always nice when you rise to the occasion and where we want to be at this point of the season.”
Field events were recorded in meters.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure won with a time of 12.69. Kalie Strayhorn of Capital City and Aaliyah Haddox of Pacific rounded out the top three.
• 200-meter dash — Thomure captured the title with a time of 25.93. Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst and Capital City’s Kalie Strayhorn were next.
• 400-meter dash — Thomure crossed the line first in 1:01.58. Capital City’s Anastasia Koopman was second with Bockhorst ending third.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Kelsey Brake was the winner in 2:36.5. She was followed by Capital City’s Gwyndolyn Defeo and Pacific’s Katie Prada.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s duo of Mia Reed and Julia Donnelly led the field. Reed won in 5:30.94. Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson placed third.
“Mia is on top of her game right now,” Olszowka said. “We’ve got her set up a little bit to go in this coming weekend at Cape Central and hopefully get herself in a big group of girls.”
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Anna Brakefield won the race in 12:03.59. Rounding out the top three were Owensville’s Gibson and New Haven’s Emma McIntyre.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Capital City’s Kiara Strayhorn blazed to the win in 14.29, 1.4 seconds in front of Washington’s Ingrid Figas. Alexis Lay of Pacific was third.
Perriguey noted Lay set a school record.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Kiara Strayhorn of Capital City completed her hurdles sweep in 46.29. Union’s Ella Coppinger placed second, and Owensville’s Katie Candrl was third.
• 400-meter relay — Capital City’s foursome of Malaika Kamara, Nyemah Whitley, Audrina Houston and Kalie Strayhorn won in 53.83. Pacific and Owensville rounded out the top three.
• 800-meter relay — Pacific’s team of Ilexia Wallace, Emma Parry, Ella Murphy and Haddox won with a time of 1:55.05. Sullivan and Washington were next.
“We also had strong performances in the sprint relays from the 400 team that took second place consisting of Lexi Wallace, Liberty Blackburn, Emma Parry and Aaliyah Haddox, as well as the 800 team that won the event with Wallace, Ella Murphy, Parry and Haddox running the event,” Perriguey said.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s team of Bockhorst, Brake, Sophie Eagan and Coppinger triumphed in 4:23.84. Steelville and Washington rounded out the top three.
“Ella Coppinger had a really exciting day,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “She ran a fantastic race in the 300 hurdles to finish with two-second PR then followed it up with a very gutsy anchor 1,600 relay leg where she got the baton in third and finished for our team in first. She had the whole crowd going. It was inspirational for everyone to watch. The entire 1,600 relay team looks very promising this year.”
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington’s team of Mia Reed, Julia Donnelly, Emma Duncan and Lilly Nix captured the title in 10:32.01. Union was second with New Haven taking third.
• Shot put — Union’s Jaiden Powell chucked the shot put 11.19 meters. Capital City’s Shayla Stewart was second with St. Clair’s Jess Bess third.
“Jaiden threw a bomb to put her on top and earn the gold today,” Meiners said. “If she keeps making improvements at meets and practices, she will be a big threat for a state medal. It would be a great way to end a very successful four years of track for her.”
• Discus — Stewart captured the title with a best throw of 35.92. Powell was second with Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges placing third.
• High jump — Capital City’s Kiara Strayhorn captured the title at 1.6. Coppinger was second with Washington’s Morgan Gratza ending third.
• Long jump — Capital City’s Strayhorns grabbed the first two spots. Kiara Strayhorn won at 5.59, and Kalie Strayhorn was second. Alexis Lay of Pacific ended third.
• Triple jump — Steelville’s Lauren Davis won with a top distance of 9.91. Capital City’s Koopman and Sullivan’s Eva Heady rounded out the top three.
• Pole vault — Owensville’s Candrl was the last one in the competition, winning at 3.35. Union’s Natalie Miner ended second, and Washington’s Ella Kroeter was third with a PR.
• Javelin — Capital City’s Kennedy Schanuth won with a top throw of 31.98, edging out St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani. Washington’s Gratza was third.
Comments
“Our 3,200 relay looks promising with Anna Brakefield, Kelsey Brake, Jessi Clark and Emma Tucker,” Meiners said. “All ran very gutsy races to earn second place and season-best splits in the event. On the field event side, Natalie Miner achieved 10 feet in pole vault, which she has been eyeing for a long time. After all the hard work she has put into pole vault, it is great to see her improving. This puts her in a good place to qualify and possibly place at state.”
Olszowka was happy with his team’s performance.
“We keep adding, we keep adding, and as these kids start to get more comfortable with what we’re doing, they’re just going to get better and better,” Olszowka said. “We’re very excited for what the season could bring.”
Borgia’s Doug Light complimented Union.
“First thing I would like to remark on is the great job Union did on hosting the meet,” Light said. “It’s a first-class event. Always has been. There was lots of great competition from near and far.”
Light pointed out sprinter Audrey Richardson.
“Audrey Richardson’s fifth-place finish in the 100 dash was good to see. She ran in the fastest heat.”