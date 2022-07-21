A third consecutive win for the Union Post 297 Freshmen sent the team through to the state championship series.
Union (24-5) completed its run through the losers’ bracket Saturday at Lathrop High School, defeating Kirkwood Post 156 (21-6), 7-5, in the Freshman Legion State Tournament.
Post 156 finished the tournament in third place while Post 297 advanced to take on the winners’ bracket survivor, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 for the state title.
Union surrendered three runs in the first inning, but then pitcher Zach Voss settled into a groove and threw four consecutive innings worth of zeroes up on the scoreboard.
“The first inning, we realized his tempo was too slow,” Post 297 Coach Drew Reed said. “Once we got him rolling, the catcher and I got on the same page. Kasey Griffin did a great job again. (Voss) settled in and it was a great opportunity for him, being a young guy. I think he’s still 13 or 14, so for him to come out here and pitch that great is phenomenal.”
Voss pitched 6.1 innings before hitting the maximum number of pitches. He allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Post 297 answered Kirkwood’s initial rally with two runs of its own in the first and then took the lead, 5-3, with three runs in the second.
Union added two more runs in the third.
Kirkwood was able to manage one run in the sixth and one in the seventh as Post 297 held on for the victory.
Logan Hansel earned the save. He tossed 0.2 of an inning and allowed no runs on one hit, striking out one.
Union posted nine hits in the game, led by three knocks from Peyton Hall.
Hall doubled, singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ethan Curnutte singled twice, was hit by a pitch and scored once.
Jake Browne doubled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Kasey Griffin singled and drove in three runs.
Klay Muser singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Alec Coombs singled, walked and scored.
Trenton Kossmann drove in a run.
Justin Barstow stole once.
Kirkwood used three pitchers — Ben Niemeier, Timmy Charles and Jonathan Knapp.
Niemeier tossed two innings and allowed five runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Charles lasted three innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Knapp pitched one shutout inning and struck out one without allowing a hit or a walk.
Pierce Sturgeon doubled and drove in two runs.
Shota Ishiyama, John Blaskiewicz, Charlie Vonder Brugge and Charles each singled.