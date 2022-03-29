Capping an undefeated first week, the Union soccer Lady ‘Cats needed 40 minutes Thursday to defeat the Owensville Dutchgirls at Stierberger Stadium, 9-0.
The win allowed Union to improve to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the FRC. Owensville fell to 1-3, 0-3.
“The team played pretty well tonight,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “All things considered, I was happy with our performance. The weather was not the best and our girls did a good job of handling that.”
Eight different players scored Union’s goals while eight recorded assists.
Sydney Ransom made one save in goal for her third shutout of the week.
Sophia Helling was the big scorer with two goals and two assists.
Jewelle Anderson, Briseyda Ballou, Sophie Eagan, Maliyah Minor, Mia Smith, Addison Williford and Mikah Williford each scored a goal.
Anderson, Raegan Brueggemann, Eagan, Maliyah Minor, Mya Minor, Ella Missey and Smith assisted on goals.
“We were able to get several different girls in the scoring column,” Fennessey said. “Just another example of how we are going to be scoring by committee this year.”
Fennessey credited the defense.
“I asked the girls to work on their team shape before the game. Feel like they responded well to that. Aubrie Golus and Marisa Shollenberger in the back were outstanding. They are really starting to understand what it is we are going to ask of them to do this year.”