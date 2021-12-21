In a battle between the defending Four Rivers Conference basketball champions and the league’s preseason No. 1 team, it was the latter than opened league play with a win Tuesday.
Union (4-3, 1-0) won on the road against the defending league champions, Pacific (1-7, 0-1), 76-64.
“Any conference game on the road is going to be tough,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “They were down a guy, and I thought they just really battled and never gave up.
“We were up 18 with three to go and they hit three or four threes and climbed back in it, so you have to give them a lot of credit.”
Pacific played without its leading scorer and rebounder, 6-8 junior forward Quin Blackburn, due to illness.
“Offensive rebounds hurt us, no doubt,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “There were some turnovers down the stretch there that were momentum changers where maybe we turned it over and they hit a three on the other end.
“Those are things you can’t do, especially if you are trying to win a conference game,” he said. “Whether home or on the road, you’ve got to find a way to take care of the basketball and try to win the battle on the boards, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
The game featured seven players hitting double figures in scoring with Union senior forward Collin Gerdel leading everybody at 23 points.
Gerdel added 19 rebounds for the Wildcats to complete a double-double.
Kaden Motley scored 18 for the Wildcats while Matthew Seely and Liam Hughes both dropped in 10 points.
Tanner Hall posted nine points with three triples in the contest.
Ryan Rapert scored five points, and Hayden Parmenter added one to round out the Union scoresheet.
Jack Meyer led the Indians, posting 21 points.
Matthew Reincke and Drex Blackburn both stepped up in the paint in the absence of Quin Blackburn. Reincke finished with 12 points and Drex Blackburn scored 11.
Also netting points for the Indians were Nick Iliff (eight), Carter Myers (seven) and Logan Bonds (five).
Union opened the game on a 14-4 run, but Pacific scored the last eight points of the first quarter to end the period only down by two.
In the second period, it was Union’s turn to have a strong finish as 12-2 run in the closing minutes of the first half sent the Wildcats into the intermission ahead by 13, 33-20.
Union defenders harried Pacific’s attempts to bring the ball up the court in the first half with a full-court press, creating turnovers to help make the early difference.
“We were doing a lot of good things,” Union’s Simmons said. “We’ve got to clean up our man-to-man rotations in the half court, and we will. We’ll get better at it. We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, but that’s why we are really harping on rebounding and defense, because you’re not going to shoot the ball well every night.”
The teams played evenly in the third quarter and Union maintained the lead at 13 points, 50-37, going into the start of the final period.
Pacific tallied 27 points during the final eight minutes, but the Wildcats had their biggest offensive quarter of the night as well with 26 and the Union lead never shrank below nine points.
“I told our guys that I was proud of them for the fight they had,” Bradfisch said. “They didn’t make any excuses or hang their heads. They kept positive and trying to battle and with the circumstances we were facing, that’s a lot to ask for.”
Union returned home Wednesday to take on Rolla and will resume conference play Friday by hosting St. James at 7 p.m.
Pacific goes to New Haven for its next league challenge Friday at 7:30 p.m.