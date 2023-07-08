The winning streak for the Union Post 297 Juniors carried over into postseason play Monday.
Post 297 (10-3-1), the No. 3 seed in the Ninth District Tournament, and winners of four straight games to close the regular season, handled the No. 6 seed, St. Charles Post 312 (13-10) at Wildcat Ballpark, 11-4, in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.
The win allowed Post 297, one of four teams to tie for the district’s regular season title, to advance to the winners’ bracket semifinals where Union hosted Elsberry Post 226 Wednesday.
“That was just a good team win after a long break from the holiday,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “That was the most our defense has had to make plays and we made all of them. We might have had a little error in the late innings. That was the game where it was just ground ball after ground ball and pop up after pop up and we were just getting outs and pitching strikes.”
St. Charles dropped into an elimination game Wednesday against Sullivan Post 18.
Post 297 scored Monday’s first run in the bottom of the first inning.
After St. Charles forged ahead with two runs in the top of the second, Union immediately tied it back up in the home half.
Post 297 added one run in the bottom of the third, which St. Charles answered with a tying run in the top of the fifth.
Union then posted eight unanswered runs with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth and five more runs in the sixth.
“The bats had a slow start and then once we got locked in, you couldn’t stop us,” Reed said. “We were out there and ready to roll.”
Post 312 added one final run in the top of the seventh, but could not alter the outcome.
Ethan Curnutte started on the mound for Post 297. In three innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, a hit batter and a walk with one strikeout.
Peyton Hall pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Alec Coombs closed out the win with two innings pitched. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk and struck out one.
Post 297 finished the game with 10 hits. Connor Curnutte, Braden Pracht, Trenton Kossmann and Hall each had a multi-hit performance at the dish.
Kossmann doubled twice, walked, scored and drove in a team high four runs.
Pracht doubled, singled, walked and scored twice.
Connor Curnutte singled twice, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two runs, one on a sacrifice fly.
Hall singled twice and scored three runs.
Ardell Young singled, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Parker Schrader singled and drove in a run.
Kasey Griffin delivered an RBI with a sacrifice fly and scored once.
Matt Lambeck was the only pitcher used by St. Charles in the contest. He threw all six innings and only three of the 11 runs he allowed were marked down as earned. Lambeck struck out three and allowed 10 hits with three walks.
Nate Moseley and Anson Disselhorst paced the St. Charles offense with two hits apiece, all singles.
Devon Wills and Lambeck each added a single.
Dylan Prinster walked twice. Eli Malady and Caleb McCullen both drew a walk.
Mitchell Riegerix was hit by a pitch.
Runs were scored by Malady, Disselhorst, Wills and Prinster.
Moseley, Lambeck and Prinster were each credited with a run batted in.
Malady recorded a stolen base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.