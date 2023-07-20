By beating Jefferson City Post 5 Saturday, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team made sure it was going to be another Franklin County showdown for the Zone 1 Tournament title.
Post 297 (13-6-1) advanced to face host Washington Post 218 in Sunday’s title series.
Jefferson City ended its season at 14-9.
Peyton Hall led Union in the game, tossing a complete game on 99 pitches. He allowed three runs on nine hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out four.
Parker Schrader, hitting from the ninth spot in the order, led the team with three hits. He also made a leaping catch in left field to finish the game.
Ardell Young recorded a pair of hits.
Nick D’Onofrio doubled. Hall, Kasey Griffin and Connor Curnutte each singled.
Braden Pracht walked twice while Hall and Griffin each walked once.
Griffin was hit by a pitch.
Young and Griffin both stole two bases. D’Onofrio and Schrader each had one steal.
Curnutte contributed a sacrifice fly.
Griffin scored three runs. Hall and Curnutte both scored twice. Young and Schrader scored once.
Curnutte and D’Onofrio drove in two runs apiece. Hall, Alec Coombs and Schrader each had one RBI.
Union set the tone with three runs in the first and three more in the second. Post 297 scored once in the third.
Jefferson City scored twice in the fourth and Union added one run, making it 8-2.
Union scored its final run in the sixth while Post 5 scored a run in the seventh.
Union outhit Jefferson City, 11-9, and Post 5 made both errors.
Samuel Struemph started for Jefferson City and went 1.1 innings, allowing six runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batter.
Jude Dallmeyer threw 3.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk.
Jonas Schanuth pitched the final inning, allowing a run on two walks.
The win put Union into the Zone 1 Tournament championship Sunday.
It was the second consecutive tournament where Union and Washington played for the title. Post 218 came out of the losers’ bracket to win the Ninth District title the weekend before.
