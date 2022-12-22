Call it the basketball equivalent to an ugly Christmas sweater.
Union was able to seal Friday’s Four Rivers Conference home game against Pacific at the free-throw stripe, 57-53.
“I thought that Pacific was really prepared and they executed really well,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “It was not our best game by any means overall, but I thought we were able to grind out a win and figuring out a way to do that ultimately the most important part. I think there are a lot of areas we can do better in, but any time you can win a conference game, is good. I told them they have to be happy that we won, but hungry to do better.”
Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch saw positives.
“I thought that we did everything we could with our guys who were in there and contributed. We missed some free throws and that hurt us. We had a few rotation issues deep in the paint where they either got layups or got to the free-throw line. For us, the effort was there. For the most part, the execution was there. We just came up short.”
Union (6-2, 2-0) was tied with Pacific (3-6, 1-1) with 1:12 to play, 50-50. After that point, it came down to free throws. Union hit seven of eight attempts and Pacific knocked down three of six.
Union’s Karson Eads went 4-4 from the stripe and sealed the game with two shots with 1.1 seconds to play.
“We made free throws,” Simmons said. “I was really proud of Karson. He went 4-4 with under a minute to go with the game hanging in the balance.”
The game ranged back and forth for much of the night. Union controlled play for most of the first quarter, but led only by two through eight minutes, 16-14.
Pacific went on an eight-point run in the second quarter to take a 26-22 advantage, its biggest of the night.
“When you play these guys, they come at you in waves with their pressure,” Bradfisch said. “It’s all about just trying to keep your composure and be as disciplined as you can. Every time they put us on our heels, we were able to settle down after a timeout or dead ball and regroup. At times, we were able to make a run and even take a lead.”
Union fought back to retake the lead, but a pair of Connor Lampkin free throws with 17 seconds left on the clock evened it at the half, 30-30.
Union held a 41-40 lead after three quarters.
Kieran Wors led Union with 20 points on the night.
Ryan Rapert netted 16 points while going 10-15 from the free-throw line.
Ozzie Smith scored eight points.
Liam Hughes and Eads both closed with four points.
Jordon Allen and Hayden Burke each netted two points. Will Herbst ended with one point.
Union was 22-33 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats hit one three-point shot.
“We’ve had three close games in a row,” Simmons said. “We’ve had spurts where we don’t play well. The one bright spot is that we’re handling late-game situations really well. That comes down to point guard play. I think Ozzie and Ryan just really take charge late in games and control our team really well.”
“We’ll take the win at any expense,” Simmons said. “But, I’ve got to give Pacific a ton of credit. I thought they played really well. They’re still missing Quin Blackburn and that’s a big deal. They didn’t back down. They came out and played really well.”
Matt Reincke paced the Indians with a double-double, 20 points and 12 rebounds. He also had two steals, one assist and hit three of Pacific’s five three-point baskets.
Gage Clark logged nine points, a rebound and a steal.
Joey Gebel and Jack Meyer each closed with seven points.
Gebel also had one assist and one rebound. Meyer ended with six rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Lampkin closed with five points.
CJ Bibb and Nick Bukowsky each scored two points. Bukowsky also had four assists and four rebounds. Bibb added an assist and a rebound.
Xavian Cox checked in with one point, two rebounds and an assist.
Parker Linder grabbed five rebounds.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Bradfisch said. “We’ve really shown that we’ve gotten better as a team. We’ve faced as much adversity as any team I’ve been around and we don’t make excuses. We just keep playing.”
Union finished the 2022 portion of the season with a John Wood Community College shootout win over Illini West Saturday in Quincy, Illinois.
The Wildcats next play in the Owensville Tournament Jan. 2, 2023. Union is seeded second and will play the host in the opening round Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Pacific plays Tuesday at Ste. Genevieve before going to the Owensville Tournament. The Indians are seeded fifth and will face Cuba in the opening round Jan. 2, at 5 p.m.