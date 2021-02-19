And then there were two.
Union remained undefeated both overall and in the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball race Friday with a 71-40 win at Owensville.
“I really felt the second half was the most rewarding half we’ve had this year,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They’re good. They play hard and have basketball sense. We only were up by six at the half. We made a few adjustments defensively, which really helped. We rebounded the ball so much better in the second half. They were one and done and that got us going in transition.”
Union improved to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. It was the first league loss for the Dutchgirls (11-6, 2-1).
St. James is the only other FRC team to be perfect in league play and the Lady Tigers also are 3-0 against conference schools.
In Friday’s game, Union took charge midway through the first quarter to lead 19-11 after eight minutes.
Reagan Rapert netted seven points in the opening quarter while Julia Overstreet and Emily Gaebe each had six.
Freshman Emma Daniels led Owensville with seven points.
Rapert reached a milestone with her first basket of the second quarter, surpassing the 2,000-point milestone.
“I’m proud of her,” Pat Rapert said. “She’s waited a while since we’ve only played 12 games this season. She’s most happy that she’s getting around 600 assists, too, and that probably means more to her than the points.”
Rapert is in her second season with Union after playing her first two years in Melbourne, Arkansas.
Union continued to score in the second quarter and led 33-27 at the half.
“Every time we got up by 10 or 12 points, they would make a run and knock down a couple of threes,” Pat Rapert said. “We wouldn’t box out and they would get a putback. We let them hang around. Obviously, they’re not the type of team you want to let hang around. They can shoot it. They’re not going to quit and they play hard.”
Rapert scored 10 of Union’s points in the second quarter. Junior Anna Finley, honored that night for reaching 1,000 career points in a win over Belle Feb. 2, picked things up for Owensville with 10 points in the quarter.
Union was able to add to its lead in the third quarter and held a 10-point advantage going to the final eight minutes, 46-36.
However, that’s when things changed.
The Lady ’Cats scored the first 14 points of the quarter to take a 60-36 advantage and kept building from there.
Union outscored Owensville over the final eight minutes, 25-4, to post a 31-point victory, 71-40.
Rapert, who averages over 24 points per game, led all scorers with 31 points. She went 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Gaebe was next with 18 points, including going 4-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Overstreet closed with 14 points, including hitting Union’s lone three-point basket.
Freshman Kelsey Brake netted six points while freshman Ava Eagan added two points.
For the game, Union hit 12 of 14 free-throw attempts.
Finley, who averages over 22 points per game, led the Dutchgirls with 17 points.
Daniels was next with 14 points.
Keira Hendrix netted four points.
Landy Watson knocked down a three-point basket for her scoring.
Anna Skornia added two points.
Owensville hit seven three-point baskets in the game. The Dutchgirls went 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Union is scheduled to return to action Tuesday with a girls-boys Four Rivers Conference doubleheader at Sullivan.
“All of the games we have left are tough games,” Pat Rapert said.