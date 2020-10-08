Both Stierberger Stadium and Union Middle School were buzzing with football Saturday.
Union hosted Rockwood School District games at both facilities.
Rockwood Summit and Eureka played freshman and junior varsity games at Union Middle School Saturday afternoon.
At the same time, Marquette and Lafayette played the same levels at Stierberger Stadium.
Marquette beat Lafayette in a varsity game at Stierberger Stadium Saturday night, 41-7.
“Everything went very well for all the games on Saturday,” Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said. “Coaches, players and spectators were all great. The place was left as clean as when they arrived and helped put everything away. They did not allow anyone without a pre-ticket to attend the games at the high school.”
Because of new St. Louis County guidelines allowing football, no more games will be played in Union.