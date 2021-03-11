It’s been something the Union soccer Lady ’Cats have been looking forward to for nearly two years.
Union will get back onto the field Friday, March 12, hosting a four-team girls soccer jamboree starting at 5 p.m.
Teams visiting are Francis Howell, Lafayette and Parkway West.
The first scrimmage will be Union against Parkway West.
Lafayette will face Francis Howell at 5:30 p.m.
Union then plays Francis Howell at 6 p.m.
Parkway West has the next two scrimmages, facing Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. and Francis Howell at 7 p.m.
Union will play Lafayette at 7:30 p.m., concluding the event.
Union finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships in both 2018 and 2019. While the Lady ’Cats didn’t play last spring, it did go 3-0 last summer in showcase action.
Union brings back several key players, including Emily Gaebe. The St. Louis University recruit has scored 113 high school goals in two seasons.