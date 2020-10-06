Breaking a tie in the fourth inning, the Union softball Lady ’Cats were able to pull away in St. Clair Tuesday for an 8-5 Four Rivers Conference victory.
“The girls played a good game,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “They came out with the right mentality to win. We have spent a lot of time talking about mental game, especially this season. So it was good to see them get fired up to play.”
St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed
“I was happy with our energy during this game,” Reed said. “Our girls battled the entire game and never gave up. Unfortunately, we had a few errors that cost us key runs and we also just left too many runners in scoring position on base.”
Both Union (3-9, 2-4) and St. Clair (4-10, 1-5) entered the game with similar records. And those similarities carried into the game.
Union scored once in the top of the first, but St. Clair led 2-1 after one inning.
Union went on top with two runs in the second and scored two more in the third. However, St. Clair tied it with three runs in the bottom of the third, 5-5.
Union’s fourth-inning rally of two runs gave the visitors the lead for good. The Lady ’Cats added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
“We have been focusing on getting past the fourth inning and playing an entire seven competitive innings and I think we accomplished that,” Reed said.
Union outhit St. Clair 17-5. Each team made one error.
Union’s Kieley DeWitt allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks. She struck out seven.
“Kieley DeWitt pitched a great game,” Poggas said. “She threw really well. A lot of the time, the scores don’t reflect her ability as a pitcher. She’s been working and it is really starting to show.”
Madelyn Ruszala of St. Clair gave up eight runs on 17 hits and three walks. She fanned eight.
“Madelyn pitched a great game and Emma Davis did a great job behind the plate blocking balls and not letting anything get through,” Reed said.
Anna Scanlon, Addy Friese and Abby Thwing each had three hits for Union. Scanlon and Thwing doubled.
Ella Wells, Kaitlynn Turner and Logan Baeres each had two hits.
Hailey Earney tripled while Brooklynne Anderson doubled. DeWitt added a single.
Earney, Wells and Turner walked.
Baeres, Alyssa Bush, Earney and Thwing each stole a base.
Earney scored twice while Friese, Wells, Scanlon, Thwing, Turner and Baeres scored once.
Friese, Wells, Scanlon, Thwing and DeWitt drove in one run apiece.
“Offensively, our bats really started working,” Poggas said. “We took great swings and put the ball into play. We hit hard and that’s what we’ve asked them to do. They’re really coming through on their hitting. Abby Thwing is stepping up and coming out as a strong freshman in the lineup.”
For St. Clair, Jess Bess had two hits, including a double. Ruszala, Current Smith and Gabby Marler each singled.
Bess drew two walks. Emma Davis, Kaitlyn Janson and Smith walked once.
Bess stole two bases and Ruszala had one steal.
Bess scored twice. Ruszala, Davis and Janson scored once.
Bess, Smith and Marler drove in runs.
Poggas said Union’s defense made a difference.
“Defensively, we made plays behind her (DeWitt) and it is awesome to see them do that,” Poggas said. “Abby Thwing and Emily Lowe really stepped up and got some outs we might not have gotten at the beginning of the season.”