Practices open Monday, Aug. 8, for six Union High School fall sports teams, as well as cheerleading.
Prospective athletes are reminded that they need to have a current physical on record. Physicals are good for two years. Athletes also should be registered on Family ID, which can be found at the Union Athletics website at https://www.unionrxi.org/page/athletics
The first day of practices will start in the morning for football, girls golf and cross country.
The football team will practice at Stierberger Stadium from 6:15-10 a.m. This schedule will be followed the entire first week with a Saturday scrimmage.
Justin Grahl returns as the team’s head coach.
The girls golf team is slated to go from 9-10:30 a.m. The team will practice from those times through Thursday, moving to a 4 p.m. start time on Friday, Aug. 12.
Dale Wunderlich is the team’s head coach. Birch Creek Golf Club is the team’s home course.
The cross country team will practice from 6-8 a.m. This practice time will be followed through Saturday, Aug. 13.
Sarah Hurt is the head coach. The team usually meets at the Union High School track and can move to other practice locations.
Afternoon or evening practices are scheduled for three other sports.
Matt Fennessey’s boys soccer team will practice from 6-8 p.m. during the first week at the Union Middle School field.
Traci Dewert’s softball team practices at Wildcat Ballpark from 6-8 p.m. Dewert is taking over the program from Tiffany Poggas this season. Dewert is a former Pacific softball head coach.
Khloe Getman returns to lead the volleyball program and it will practice from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Union High School gym through the entire first week.
Sarah Otto’s cheerleading squad will have two different daily practice sessions during the first week.
On the first day, the JV team will practice from 9 a.m. until noon. Varsity practice is from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the varsity retains the 3:30-5:30 p.m. slot and the JV follows from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Tumbling practice will be held Wednesday with the varsity going from 5-6 p.m. and the JV from 6-7 p.m.
Thursday practices run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for the varsity and 5-7 p.m. for the JV.
On Friday, the JV team practices from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while the varsity goes from 3:30-4:30 p.m.