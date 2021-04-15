Scoring once in each half, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats were able to pick up a road victory Friday evening in St. Charles.
“St. Charles is a good team,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We saw them last weekend coming out to our shootout, and we knew they were going to play us tough. Their coach had them ready to play and had a good game plan against us. It was good enough for the win, but not good enough.”
St. Charles Head Coach Rodney Orrick knows a little bit about Union. He’s a Union High School graduate and was a multisport standout there.
St. Charles (4-4) controlled possession for much of the opening half, but Union (7-1) scored the lone goal. With 13:53 to go in the opening half, Emily Gaebe took a hard shot that bounced around before eluding St. Charles goalkeeper Lizzie Brooksher.
A Union player was judged to have been offside on the goal, but the deflection negated that. After a conference between the referee and linesman, the goal counted.
“You throw a ball in on net, and you never know what’s going to happen,” Fennessey said. “Thankfully, it just got deflected and went the wrong way for that keeper. Their keeper played a great game. I felt like she didn’t give anything. She didn’t give up rebounds. When you throw a ball in on net, good things will happen for you sometimes.”
For most of the second half, the game hung in the balance. However, with 6:01 to play, Gaebe found an opening and exploited the defense to score an insurance goal.
“That was one of the few times during the game where our center midfielders really came through. Logan (Baeres) and Maliyah (Minor) were in there. Addison Williford had a touch on the ball,” Fennessey said. “When we can play quick like that and we can connect a couple of passes in transition, we’re going to be dangerous. When you put Emily into the box, I like our odds on that. That was a productive play. If we can have more like that, we’re going to be successful.”
Ella Missey and Williford assisted on the Union goals.
Sydney Ransom made seven saves to earn the shutout.
Brooksher stopped seven Union shots.
Kaitlyn Hobson nearly scored after getting around Brooksher.
“Kaitlyn was one-on-one with the goalkeeper,” Fennessey said. “She was in the right spot making the right run. She gave us a chance to add one more there at the end. We kept pushing all the way to the end, and we were proud of our girls for doing that.”
Fennessey said Union’s defense played a major role.
“I think what kept us in this game was our defense,” Fennessey said. “Maddie Helling stepped in there at center back, and Aubrie Golus stepped in at center back. Those two really anchored the back line for us and limited the St. Charles attack. Marisa Shollenberger had a lot of good minutes at wingback. Briseyda Ballou played a lot of good minutes. Kelsey Brake came in and almost played a full 80 minutes for us. That back line was hodgepodge tonight, and they did the job.”
Emma Cloud missed the game.
“You can see how important Emma is to our team, and not having her back there forced us to shift some people around,” Fennessey said. “Maybe that played into it, but we’ve just got to come out and respond.”
Union returns to the field Tuesday, hosting St. James in Four Rivers Conference action at Union Middle School. The 5 p.m. game is being played there due to the Don Olszowka Track Invitational taking place at Stierberger Stadium.
The Lady ’Cats play another Phelps County foe, Rolla, Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium. That 6:45 p.m. match has district-seeding implications.
Union closes the week at the Helias Shootout Friday and Saturday. Union plays Sedalia Smith-Cotton Friday at 6 p.m. and Rock Bridge Saturday at 2 p.m.