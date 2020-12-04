Scoring in bunches, the MICDS Rams ended Union’s football season Saturday afternoon during the Class 4 semifinals in Ladue, 56-20.
“It was a tough way to end the season,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “The kids fought. We played an extremely well-coached, talented team that will go and contend for a state title. There is a lot to be happy about and stuff we need to clean up for next year, but we’re heading in the right direction, and that’s the key takeaway from today.”
The Rams (7-0) advanced to this Friday’s Class 4 championship game in Jefferson City against Helias. Union concluded its season with a 7-5 record.
“Like we’ve said all throughout the playoffs, our kids don’t quit,” Grahl said. “We fight hard. I’m very fortunate to be their head coach and for them to buy into me and to our coaching staff. I can’t say enough about our kids and our community for getting here. The future is bright. We’ll continue to work and push until our dreams are met.”
MICDS only scored in two quarters, but the Rams found the end zone often in the middle two frames.
Union’s defense was able to stop MICDS through the first 12 minutes, but wasn’t able to find the end zone, either.
Union had a chance to score early, but Jalen Pace picked off Liam Hughes at the MICDS two on a fourth-down pass attempt with 3:37 to play in the opening quarter.
Rams Score Twice
It took 43 seconds of the second quarter before the host team went on top.
The Rams opened scoring with a 16-yard Dorian Reddic run with 11:17 to go in the second quarter. Landon Gelven booted the extra point to give the Rams a 7-0 advantage.
Less than two minutes later, the Rams doubled the lead. After recovering a fumble near midfield, the Rams drove to score again. Steven Hall scored on a 10-yard run. Gelven’s kick made it 14-0.
Both Teams Score
Union got into the end zone with 7:07 to play in the half. Hughes found Donavan Rutledge, who made a leaping catch and went in from 24 yards out. Diego Orozco kicked the extra point to cut the MICDS lead to 14-7.
However, just 10 seconds after that score, the Rams found the end zone again. Union tried an onside kick, and recovered, but the ball didn’t go 10 yards. The Rams took over at the Union 49 and needed one play to get a 49-yard touchdown from Reagan Andrew to PJ Behan. His score with 6:57 to play in the half was followed by a Gelven kick to make it 21-7.
Reddic’s second rushing touchdown, this time from two yards out, and Gelven’s fourth extra-point kick, made it 28-7 with 1:38 to go in the half.
“They’re a very well-coached team,” said Grahl. “They’re very explosive on offense and solid on defense. They’re a good team. Hat’s off to their coaching staff and kids. We’ll be excited to watch them next week.”
Union Ends Half
The Wildcats weren’t fazed. Throwing down the field, Hughes connected with Ryan Ewald on the right side. Ewald turned into the end zone near the pylon for another Union touchdown with 24 seconds to play in the half. Orozco converted the extra-point kick to make the halftime score 28-14 in favor of MICDS.
Third Quarter
The Rams received the kickoff to start the second half and the Rams added to the total first. Andrew kept the ball to score from three yards out with 7:12 to go in the quarter. Gelven’s kick made it 35-14.
That opened a deluge of MICDS scoring. Just 1:58 later, Hall scored his second touchdown from 34 yards out. Gelven’s kick made it 42-14 with 5:14 left in the quarter.
Just 39 seconds later, the Rams added to that. Pace ripped a pass away from Hayden Burke and returned it 24 yards for the score with 4:34 left in the quarter. Gelven’s kick made it 49-14.
After Union turned the ball over on downs, the Rams roared back to score quickly again. Crawford Bundy took an Andrew pass 43 yards through the Union defense to score with 1:43 left in the quarter. Jonathon Raclin kicked the extra point to make it 56-14.
Youngsters Score
With the clock running, Grahl gave reserves the chance to play and they came through. Wyatt Birke scored on a two-yard run with 4:03 left in the game. An issue on the snap and hold caused the extra-point kick to sail wide left. That made it 56-20, which turned out to be the final score.
“It’s all about something we can build on,” Grahl said. “We’re extremely blessed to have a lot of talent in our younger classes. We’ll cultivate that in the offseason and come back better next year.”
Grahl said the Class of 2021 set the tone for the future of the program.
“The seniors are going to be part of our program moving forward with all of the wins and losses,” Grahl said. “We’re better people for having known them and having competed with them. The future is going to be very bright for all of them in whatever they decide to do.”
Grahl said this is a great way to build for the future.
“As you can see, we’re not far off from where we want to be,” Grahl said. “It’s not taboo to talk about a state championship in our future. That’s what our expectations will be. Our kids will rise and meet the expectations.”
Statistics
Union gained 370 total yards in the game with 151 on the ground and 219 through the air.
The Wildcats had 17 first downs and went 4-13 on third-down conversions. Union was 3-6 on converting fourth downs.
The Wildcats lost four turnovers with MICDS recovering a fumble and intercepting three passes. Pace had two of the interceptions.
Hughes completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 222 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ryan Rapert was 1-1 for 12 yards.
Rutledge was the receiving standout with six catches for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Ewald had three catches for 29 yards and one score.
Colton Morrow caught three passes for 19 yards. Mason Bailey had one catch for five yards and Luke Koch caught a pass for one yard.
On the ground, Dalton Voss ran 13 times for 59 yards.
Birke had four carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Gavin Wencker ran 10 times for 27 yards. Cameron Kriete had four carries for 17 yards.
Rapert ran four times for seven yards. Koch had two carries for two yards and Hughes ran once for a three-yard loss.
Defensive statistics were incomplete, but Tristan Eads recorded a sack.
For MICDS, Andrew completed nine of 14 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Bundy attempted two passes.
Behan caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Bundy had two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Will Kacmarek caught two passes for 51 yards and Pace had two receptions for 37 yards.
On the ground, Hall led the way with 13 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Reddic ran five times for 54 yards and two scores.
Bundy had two carries for 27 yards. Andrew kept the ball five times for 15 yards.
Michael Larkin ran four times for three yards. Mark Lewis ran once for two yards. Shawn Putman carried once for one yard and RJ Holmes lost two yards on a carry.
Grant Purdy was the leading tackler with 16 total stops. He also intercepted a pass. Pace had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Bobby Byrne recovered a fumble. Kacmarek and Deshawn Sutton had sacks.
Box Score
UNION - 0-14-0-6=20
MICDS - 0-28-28-0=56
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
MICDS - Dorian Reddic 16 run (Landon Gelven kick), 11:17
MICDS - Steven Hall 10 run (Gelven kick), 9:38
UNION - Donavan Rutledge 24 pass from Liam Hughes (Diego Orozco kick), 7:07
MICDS - PJ Behan 49 pass from Reagan Andrew (Gelven kick), 6:57
MICDS - Reddic 2 run (Gelven kick), 1:38
UNION - Ryan Ewald 10 pass from Hughes
(Orozco kick), 0:24
Third Quarter
MICDS - Andrew 3 run (Gelven kick), 7:12
MICDS - Hall 34 run (Gelven kick), 5:14
MICDS - Jalen Pace 24 interception return (Gelven kick), 4:34
MICDS - Crawford Bundy 43 pass from Andrew (Jonathon Raclin kick), 1:43
Fourth Quarter
UNION - Wyatt Birke 2 run (kick failed)