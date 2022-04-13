Union High School graduate Ashton Goudeau earned his first career save Monday as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Texas Rangers Monday in Arlington, 6-4.
Goudeau pitched the 10th inning after Colorado grabbed the lead in the top of the frame.
Goudeau struck out Corey Seager, but then walked Mitch Garver. He enticed Adolis Garcia to ground into a double play, ending the game.
Goudeau made the Rockies out of spring training this season and has pitched in two games so far. Over 3.1 innings, he’s allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three.
It’s Goudeau’s third season in the big leagues after nine seasons in the minor leagues.