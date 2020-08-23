Ashton Goudeau joined a very exclusive list Wednesday night as he made his Major League Baseball debut.
The Union High School graduate pitched 1.2 innings for the Colorado Rockies in a 13-6 home loss to the Houston Astros at Coors Field.
Goudeau allowed one run on four hits, including a home run. He was the third of four Colorado pitchers in the game.
Goudeau is believed to be the first Union High School graduate to play in Major League Baseball and it’s believed he’s the first graduate to play in the top league of any of the major sports.
Roy Parker, who pitched two games in 1919 for the St. Louis Cardinals, was born in Union.
According to basball-reference.com, he became the 19,802nd Major League Baseball player.
After graduating from Union, Goudeau played at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods in Kansas City before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 27th round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft. After stints with the Kansas City and Seattle systems, he signed with Colorado and got his chance on the top team’s roster this season.
Other Major League Baseball players with area ties include Lefty Martin, Frank Saucier, Oscar Fuhr and Harry Kimberlin.
Many others were residents in the area, including Jim Bottomley, Burleigh Grimes and Charlie Grimm.
Two East Central College players, Tom Henke and Omir Santos, have made the major leagues as well.