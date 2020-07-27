Ashton Goudeau is in the show.
The Union High School graduate, who also played for Washington Post 218, was named to the Colorado Rockies opening day roster for the 2020 season.
“It’s been a journey but if anyone deserves it it’s him,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “He’s worked his butt off and sacrificed a lot — typical 20s fun, chance at starting a family, etc. — to go for this. I’m proud of him.”
The right-handed pitcher was with Hartford in AA last season and also had runs in the farm systems of the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.
The Rockies intend to use him as a right-handed relief pitcher.
Injuries to Scott Oberg and Peter Lambert helped Goudeau secure his spot on the team’s major league roster.
Goudeau pitched in four games during the spring training portion of the season with a 0-1 record and a 3.38 ERA. He started one game, the first one played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It was an all-Franklin County pitching pairing. His starting opponent that night was Kyle Gibson, who resides in the Villa Ridge area.
Goudeau had never pitched above the AAA level before this season.
Born in Washington, Goudeau moved to Union and graduated from school there. He played for area teams, including Washington Post 218 before going to Metropolitan Community College - Maple Woods. He was drafted in the 27th round of the 2012 June Amateur Draft by the Royals and started that summer in Rookie League ball in Arizona.
In 2016, Goudeau was elevated to Northwest Arkansas, an AA affiliate of the Royals.
He was dealt to Seattle in 2018 and reached AAA with their Tacoma farm club.
In 2019, he was signed by the Rockies and started at Hartford, posting a 3-3 record with a 2.07 ERA. His season ended early due to a broken hand.
He then played at Salt River in the Arizona Fall League, pitching six games and 13 innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out 18 batters during that stretch. Goudeau made the all-league team.