Union High School graduate Emily Gaebe has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year in women’s soccer.
Gaebe, a freshman at Saint Louis University, scored six goals and three assists over 19 matches this fall. She started 11 times, including the past seven matches in a row.
Gaebe’s top match was Oct. 3 against George Washington, a 4-0 victory. She netted a goal and added an assist in 43 minutes of play.
At Union, Gaebe helped the Lady ’Cats reach three state tournaments, including a program-best third place in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Union from competing for another state berth.