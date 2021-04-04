Working around cold and windy conditions, the Union golf Wildcats won a three-team Four Rivers Conference boys golf match Wednesday at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Union shot 200 for the day. Hermann was next at 229, and Owensville ended at 250.
“There was constant wind and then large gusts that would pop up here and there throughout the day,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl was the meet medalist at 38. Lindahl also won the individual title Monday at the 18-hole Union Tournament at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Union was led by Garrett Klenke, who shot 40.
“Garrett played much better today, especially with the conditions we were given,” Goddard said. “He was striking the ball much better than earlier this week.”
Will Herbst was next at 48.
“We were really excited to see the score posted by Will Herbst as well,” Goddard said. “He set another PR with a 48, and we think he could get a few strokes back fairly quickly.”
Union’s other golfers were Jace Pipes (55), Connor Trybus (57) and Trevor Baker (59).
“Most of everyone else had a pretty tough day on the course,” Goddard said.
Hermann’s other golfers were Holden Ash (53), Max Miller (67) and Hiram Poehlman (71).
Owensville’s top golfer was Tyler Perkins at 57. Other Dutchmen were Connor Lang (58), William Mogensen (67) and Tanner Brown (68).