Is this Union’s year in boys golf?
Union has 14 on this year’s team, Head Coach Matt Goddard stated. That list includes three returning regulars.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 2:50 pm
“Hard work pays off,” Goddard said. “We have always been close to winning the conference, but last season was my first since I took over a few years ago. I am excited about the direction our team is heading.”
Union has to fill a big spot vacated by the graduation of Garrett Klenke, who finished 59th in last year’s Class 4 state tournament. Klenke placed 14th as a junior.
However, Jace Pipes, Will Herbst and Peyton Hall are back this season.
Pipes and Herbst are seniors. Hall is a sophomore. Pipes shot 101 at last year’s district tournament, placing 38th. Herbst was five strokes behind in 45th. Hall shot 105 to finish between those two, tied for 41st.
“I am excited to have Peyton Hall as a full-time golfer,” Goddard said. “It will be between him and Jace Pipes to fill the scores that were previously posted by graduate Garrett Klenke.”
Two more sophomores, Collin Trybus and Dalton Adkins, also return with some varsity experience. Adkins played in the district tournament, shooting 121 to tie for 66th.
Looking to join the varsity group are several newcomers.
“We have quite a few new players that are juniors that will be competing for a varsity position,” Goddard said. “All of them are capable of scoring well enough to slide into the No. 4 or No. 5 slot.”
That group includes Kyle Cudney, Cole Cudney, Payton Goddard, Eli Bray, Markus Sansom and Ozzie Smith.
Goddard knows it’s going to take a lot of work to meet goals this season.
“This year the Four Rivers Conference will be stronger than they have been in the past few years,” Goddard said. “I think it will be a close race between a few teams for the championship. As far as the area, I feel Washington will be strong again.”
