The 2023 journey for Union football starts with a trip southwest.
Union will kickstart the new season with a preseason jamboree appearance in Rolla Friday night.
In addition to the host Bulldogs, Union will also play Waynesville and Capital City at the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and has a $3 admission fee for spectators ages 6 and above.
Union plays Waynesville in the opening rotation on the north end of the field while Rolla takes on Capital City on the opposite half.
Each rotation will consist of 12 plays on offense and 12 plays on defense for each side.
Union will be wearing black uniforms, Waynesville orange, Rolla white and Capital City blue.
After the first rotation wraps up, Union moves to the south end of the field to take on Rolla, now led by former Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin, while Capital City moves to the north side to play Waynesville.
Union goes back to the north end for the final round with Capital City and Rolla closes out the night against Waynesville.
The Wildcats open the regular season Friday, Aug. 25, at Washington High School.
