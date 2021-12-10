Scoring 39 points, Union finished 14th among 21 teams Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Girls Wrestling Tournament.
St. Charles won the team title with 170 points, and host Ft. Zumwalt North was second at 153. Francis Howell Central placed third with 133 points, Lindbergh was fourth at 130, and Pattonville ended fifth with 115 points.
Union was the top finisher among area schools.
Union’s best-placing wrestler was Ella Purschke (141), who placed fourth.
She went 2-2, winning her first two bouts. She pinned Francis Howell Central’s Hailey Paul (1:49) and North Point’s Lauryn Collier (1:55).
Purschke was pinned by Sikeston’s Lila Eckert (1:54) and Pattonville’s Jasmine Harris (0:28).
Lillie Zimmermann (120) and Emily Struebbe (174) both placed fifth.
Zimmermann won four of her five matches. She pinned Zumwalt North II’s Madelynn Spence (1:26), won by an 8-3 decision over Fulton’s Izzie Hrabovsky, pinned North Point’s Halley Ivancic (4:48) and won a 14-2 major decision over Pattonville’s Kalie Vogel.
Stevie Lupo, of Francis Howell Central, won a 6-2 decision over Zimmermann in the quarterfinals.
Struebbe won one of her three contested bouts, edging Lindbergh’s Elizabeth Williams in ultimate tiebreaker, 3-2. In the first round, Williams won, 8-4.
Battle’s Niyia Morris pinned Struebbe in 1:40.
Union’s Charly Sullivan (125) ended seventh, going 1-2. She won her placement match over Kathryn Schultz, of Lindbergh, by a pin in 1:59.
Sullivan’s losses were pins to Francis Howell Central’s Nevaeh Smith (2:48) and North Point’s Dakota Ivancic (2:59).
Josey Alfermann (115) ended eighth. She lost all three of her contested matches by pins. She lost to Zumwalt North’s Kayla Hobday (1:00), Windsor’s Delaney Rapp (2:33) and Rock Bridge’s Alishah Choudhry (0:43).