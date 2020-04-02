Winning 20 games this season, it was a landmark year for the Union girls basketball Lady ’Cats.
Union went 20-5 for the season, 6-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. The Lady ’Cats shared the league title with Sullivan.
“We were preseason picked third in the conference and for us to be conference co-champs is a pretty impressive feat in the way we had to win it,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We were 1-1 in conference and had to win every remaining conference game against quality opponents to win it.”
St. James beat the Lady ’Cats in Union’s second league game. Union rolled to beat Owensville, Sullivan, New Haven, Hermann and St. Clair to tie for the FRC title.
Rapert noted it was the first time Union had won or shared the FRC title since 1983.
Union also won two of its three tournaments during the regular season.
The Lady ’Cats won the Lutheran South Tournament Jan. 1-4, beating the St. Louis Blue Knights, Ft. Zumwalt West and Lutheran South.
Union followed up by winning the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament. The Lady ’Cats beat Soldan, Cardinal Ritter and Class 4 quarterfinalist Rockwood Summit to win that event.
In the title game, Union trailed by eight points at one time before coming back to win.
Rapert, a Union alumnus who returned home this season, noted contests against Affton and Festus could not be made up due to winter weather.
The team made the most with a short bench. That bench became even shorter when junior Maddie Helling, a starter, was lost after four games due to a knee injury.
That meant the others had step up even more.
Junior Reagan Rapert, a transfer from Melbourne, Ark., where she was the state’s Class 2A player of the year last season, was the leader. The point guard, she averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, seven assists and 4.6 steals per game. She was named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Associaiton Class 4 all-state team.
“Reagan Rapert was a complete player for us, being our leader on both ends of the floor,” Pat Rapert said.
If teams focused on stopping Reagan Rapert, that left junior Emily Gaebe open. Gaebe, a guard, was one of the fastest players on the court and she averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
“Emily Gaebe was also a huge part of our success on the offensive end and brought energy to our team,” Pat Rapert said.
Julia Overstreet was the team’s third-leading scorer. She averaged nine points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Overstreet had to take a different role this season, playing closer to the basket than the past two years.
“Julia Overstreet was our third leading scorer and second in rebounding for us, and hit some timely big shots for us,” Pat Rapert said.
Megan Siedhoff was the fourth player who started the whole season. She averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal per game.
“Megan Siedhoff had to help handle the basketball and did a great job defensively for us this year,” Pat Rapert said.
Junior Jessi Clark was the first player off of the bench and moved into the starting lineup after Helling got hurt. She averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
“Jessi Clark became a starter for us after a season-ending injury to Maddie Helling,” Pat Rapert said. “Jessie did a great job of playing in our match-up defensively and knocked down some big threes for us throughout the course of the season.”
Junior Emma Rinne and sophomore Sophie Eagan came off of the bench to play crucial roles for the team.
“Emma Rinne and Sophie Eagan did a great job for us off the bench and both were thrown into some tough situations,” Pat Rapert said.
Union had one senior this season, Destiny Boehm. She played in 13 games with one point, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Destiny Boehm was our only senior and it was her first year playing basketball,” Pat Rapert said. “We loved having her on the team. She is a great kid and a great teammate.”
Pat Rapert said the one game he would like to play over was the Class 4 District 9 semifinal game against Sullivan. The two teams had split previous games. Sullivan won in the Union Tournament semifinals while Union won the Four Rivers Conference game. Union led 13-11 after one quarter, but was down at the half, 24-22. Sullivan picked up the offense in the third quarter and led 47-39 after three quarters.
Sullivan went on to win the district title over Rolla and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to unbeaten Carl Junction.
Overall, Pat Rapert feels the team can be even better next season.
“I feel very optimistic about next season,” Pat Rapert said. “We have our program and philosophy established and with everyone coming back (hoping we will have Maddie Helling back and gaining good young kids as well), we have a chance to be competitive once again.”