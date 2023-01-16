Led by two bracket champions, the Union girls wrestling Lady ’Cats tied for third place at the Four Rivers Conference Championships Tuesday in St. Clair.
Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Brianna Keiser (115) won their respective titles.
“Lillie Zimmermann won her third conference title and wrestled well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She is wrestling with more confidence and is just hard to score against so she wins those close matches.
“Bri Keiser also won all of her matches at conference and is looking to finish her senior season strong with some quality wins in our last few tournaments then at districts,” Cranmer said.
In the team standings, Union tied Sullivan for third place as both teams ended with 152 points.
St. Clair won the team title with 253 points while Owensville was second at 158.5.
Rounding out the team scores were Pacific (67) and St. James (60).
Zimmermann, a senior, improved to 12-1 by winning a 9-3 decision over St. Clair’s Raeleigh DeClue. The two were the only wrestlers in the 110-pound weight class.
Keiser, a senior, improved to 18-7 with two wins. She posted a 3-1 decision against St. James’ Hanna Hendry and pinned St. Clair’s Lilly Verrett in 0:58.
Union’s second-place finishers were CJ Sullivan (125) and Gianna Schreck (170).
Sullivan, 4-8 for the season, posted a 12-2 major decision against St. Clair’s Kristian Steffey, a 13-6 decision against St. James’ Heidi Endsley and a 4:55 pin of Owensville’s Carly Brown.
Pacific’s Zoe Fisher, the champion, pinned Sullivan in 0:26.
Schreck, who improved to 25-8, won her first two bouts, pinning St. Clair’s Kaitlynn Van De Wile in 3:02 and Sullivan’s Ruby Daily in 0:37.
In the final round, Owensville’s Bailee Dare prevailed when Schreck had to capitulate after eight seconds due to injury.
Finishing third were Josey Alfermann (105), Trysten Pope (135) and Gracie Straatmann (140).
Straatmann won two of her four matches, pinning St. James’ Elisa Bierman (0:29) and Owensville’s Mckenzy Echols (0:39).
Alfermann and Pope each went 0-2.
Fourth-place finishers were Ashley Wright (145) and Destiny Vlcek (190).
Vlcek pinned St. James’ Martiera Curtis in 4:22 for her lone win in four matches. Wright went 0-3.
