Coming off of its best-ever state finish, the Union girls soccer Lady ’Cats will open the 2022 season with a home jamboree Monday.
The event originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to projected winter weather. When the event was pushed to Monday, Lafayette had to drop out. The event now features Union, Francis Howell and Parkway West.
The preseason event will give fans the chance to see this year’s team in action.
The event starts at Stierberger Stadium at 5 p.m. with Union facing Francis Howell.
At 5:45 p.m., Francis Howell will play Parkway West. In the 6:30 p.m. match, Union plays Parkway West.