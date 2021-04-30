Competing at the De Soto Dragon Invitational track meet Friday, Union’s girls ran to second place, and the boys finished fifth.
“Our kids definitely held their own in a very competitive meet on all fronts,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “The girls coming away with second out of 17 teams was a great performance across the board. It is fantastic to see improvements across all events this time of year right before conference. Everything is coming together at the right time with our conference and districts meet right around the corner.”
Union’s girls scored 101 points to finish behind Jackson (128). Host De Soto was third at 98.5 points, Cape Notre Dame scored 75 points, and Hillsboro rounded out the top five with 72 points. There were 17 schools scoring points on the girls side.
In the boys meet, Union scored 67 points to place behind winner Poplar Bluff (115), Hillsboro (82), Festus (73) and Jackson (68).
Sikeston was next behind Union at 63 points.
A total of 17 schools scored points on the boys side.
Girls
• Ella Coppinger won the 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 47.46.
• Coppinger claimed the high jump title, clearing 1.5 meters.
• Jaiden Powell was the shot put winner, throwing a best distance of 10.99 meters.
“Jaiden Powell continues to throw well, and it shows in her first-place finish in shot put and second-place finish in discus. She is closing in on beating her own school record in discus.”
• Anna Brakefield broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run, finishing second with a time of 11:51.7. The old record, 11:53.7, was set by Becky Lewis in 1981.
“Anna Brakefield had the standout performance of the day to break the school record in 3,200 run, which has stood the test of time since 1981. Anna ran a very smart and strategic race. She is improving her mental race game which is going to absolutely reflect in her performances the rest of the season.”
• Kirsten Bockhorst ran to second in the 200-meter dash in 27.76.
• Bockhorst also was the runner-up in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:02.18.
“Kirsten Bockhorst continues to impress us by placing top three even in large meets such as this one,” Meiners said.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Bockhorst, Kelsey Brake, Emma Tucker and Coppinger placed third with a time of 4:20.4. Meiners credited Coppinger’s final leg as being a key to finishing second.
• Union finished second in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:22.35. Running were Coppinger, Brake, Jessi Clark and Brakefield.
• Powell was second in the discus with a best throw of 34.94 meters.
• Natalie Miner cleared 2.89 meters in the pole vault to take third.
• Brakefield placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:37.
• Union’s 400-meter relay team of Miner, Sophie Eagan, Emma Rinne and Bockhorst ran to fifth place in 53.99.
Boys
“A lot of our guys had great days on the track from the short sprints all the way to the 3,200,” Meiners said.
• Daniel Thwing was the fastest of 29 runners in the 100-meter dash, winning with a time of 11.41.
• Union’s pair of Elias Neely and Diego Orozco placed second and third, respectively, in the 400-meter dash. Neely ended in 52.84 (0.02 behind Seckman’s Kaleb Rudanovich), and Orozco finished in 54.54.
• Thwing placed third in the 200-meter dash in 23.3.
“Daniel Thwing continues to place top three in the 100 and 200,” Meiners said.
• Union’s 1,600-meter relay team of Orozco, Hayden Burke, Luke Smith and Neely crossed the line in 3:34.99, placing third.
• Dominick Beine posted a time of 10:20.5 to end fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
• Ryan Ewald ran to fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.84.
• The 800-meter relay team of Burke, Smith, Evan Swoboda and Cameron Kriete posted a time of 1:36.97, ending fifth.
• Union’s 3,200-meter relay team of Gabe Hoekel, Bryson Pickard, Beine and Orozco posted a time of 8:35.23, closing fifth.
“Our distance runners really had great days,” Meiners said. Dominick Beine had huge personal records in both his 1,600 and 3,200. It is extremely difficult to PR in both those distance events in the same meet, and he knocked both his PRs down by 8-10 seconds.
“Gabe Hoekel and Dominick Beine both ran together to earn those new PRs in the 1,600 of 4:45, which is a huge gain at this point of the season,” Meiners said. “Hayden Monroe also keeps knocking down personal records in the 3,200. It was a great day for our mid-distance and distance team overall. They really took advantage of the competition, and for that I am very proud of them.”