Union’s girls golf team has picked up considerable experience this week.
Union played in two 18-hole tournaments, Monday and Wednesday, and wedged a nine-hole tri-match Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s contest, Union finished third in a three-team event at Fox Run Golf Club.
Host Northwest won with a score of 204. St. Clair was second at 222 and Union was third at 227.
“We played well,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “Fox run is a tough course.”
St. Clair’s Anna Conner tied Northwest’s Samantha Malone for meet medalist honors with a round of 49.
Conner had a birdie on the No. 3 par-5 hole and hit par on the first and sixth holes.
“Anna hit the ball well, escaped trouble quite a bit to finish a good round of 49,” Van Zee said. “She did have some putting issues or it could have been really good.”
St. Clair’s other golfers were Kynzi Humphrey (53), Jordyn Hampson (57), Aaliyah Haddox (63) and Alyssa Taylor (72).
“Kynzi played well as well,” Van Zee said. “She had some trouble on a creek on a par 5, or she would have broken 50. Jordyn has been playing well and Allie and Alyssa are improving as well.”
Natalie Miner led Union at 54.
Union’s other golfers were Alisha Skiles (56), Destanee Goddard (56), Kaylee Simpson (61) and Hannah Gillison (67).
For Northwest, Gracie James and Maggie Hardesty each shot 50. Annaston Reitz shot 55 and Shay Donovan ended at 56.
Monday
Union’s girls golfers hit the road Monday to play in the Jefferson City Invitational at Meadowlake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Goddard was 25th overall, leading Union with a 110 for 18 holes.
Skiles tied for 26th at 112. Simpson was in the 30th-place tie at 115. Miner was 45th at 134. Skylar Traffas ended 46th at 135.
Team scores were not available.