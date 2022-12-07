Six of Union’s eight girls wrestling entries finished fifth or better Friday to help the Lady ’Cats capture sixth place in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
“The girls team wrestled really well Friday night at Ft. Zumwalt North,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
There were 27 teams from 26 schools scoring points in the meet.
Union’s girls ended with 105 points, finishing between Pattonville (114) and Festus (101).
Francis Howell Central and Ft. Zumwalt North tied for the meet title with 152 points apiece.
North Point took third at 139 points and Fulton (117) was fourth.
Union had one champion, Gianna Schreck (170). She pinned all four of her opponents. She started with McKenzie Solis of Francis Howell Central (1:08) and Justice Sebree of St. Charles West (0:20).
Schreck pinned Hannibal’s Sidney Zimmerman in 1:35 during the semifinals and Fulton’s Carly Foster in 0:35 in the title match.
“Gianna Schreck pinned all of her opponents in convincing fashion to win the 170-pound weight class,” Cranmer said. “She didn’t have a match that got out of the first period.”
Lillie Zimmermann (115), Brianna Keiser (120) and Ella Woodside-Purschke (140) each finished third.
Zimmermann won twice by pins, 0:18 over Pattonville’s Olivia Brown and 1:59 against Fulton’s Savannah Leeper. She was pinned in her semifinal against Francis Howell Central’s Kailey Benson.
Keiser pinned North Point’s Alyssa Anderson in 1:45 and Capital City’s Maci Albright in 0:46. She was pinned by Fulton’s Emmy Begemann in the semifinals.
Woodside-Purschke pinned Battle’s Emmett Bryan in 3:17 and Lindbergh’s Josephine Crowley in 1:39. She lost by a pin to Pattonville’s Jasmine Gordon.
Josie Alfermann (105) and Gracie Straatmann (145) placed fifth.
Alfermann won one contested bout, pinning Capital City’s Anna Robison in 1:00. She was pinned in her other four matches.
Straatmann won four of her five matches, all by pins. She defeated Wentzville Liberty’s Maddy Kuhn in 3:02, North Point’s Caroline Frank in 0:59, Warrenton’s Madisen Nash in 1:49 and Windsor’s Kenette Way in 3:10.
Straatman’s loss was by a pin to Fulton’s Josie Begeman in the quarterfinals.
“Gracie Straatmann wrestled well and only lost one match in the quarterfinals, but could only take fifth place because of the way the brackets are set up,” Cranmer said.
Union’s other two wrestlers were Ashley Wright (155) and Destiny Vlcek (190). Vlcek lost once by pin and once by decision. Wright was pinned twice.
Union hosts its tournament this Friday.